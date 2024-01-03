WWE Universe reacts to the idea of former United States Champion returning to dethrone Roman Reigns

There is speculation that a certain former WWE United States Champion could return to the promotion following his stint with AEW. Some fans brought up the idea of him being the one to beat Roman Reigns.

Andrade El Idolo recently wrapped up his time with AEW, and reports have stated that he could head to WWE as soon as this week as his most probable destination. He competed in his last match on the Jacksonville-based promotion last weekend, resulting in a loss against Miro (FKA Rusev).

Some fans brought up how 2024 could be the year for someone to dethrone Roman Reigns. In the past, many have speculated that the man who did this was among the likes of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, or The Rock, but this time around, someone suggested that Andrade could do this.

Many agreed with the idea and thought it would be interesting to see. Funnily, all the fans decided that despite the great idea, realistically, for them, this would never happen.

Fans' reactions to the idea of Andrade dethroning Roman Reigns

Andrade El Idolo thanks Tony Khan amid AEW departure, could go to WWE next

Earlier today, Andrade posted a heartfelt message to Tony Khan and AEW, confirming his time with them was ending soon.

He posted this message on Twitter, thanking everyone in the promotion who played a part in his time with them. He wished them the best of luck moving forward.

"I want to thank you for this time that I belonged to the company @aew and above all to Tony Khan I also want to say goodbye to all the talent, security people, cameramen, referees and everyone who works in the company for being part of my time in AEW....Thank you AEW AND Thank you to all the fans for your support always. I wish you the best always!!!" Andrade wrote.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan himself addressed the luchador's future during the media scrum after Worlds End, as he admitted that Andrade's time with AEW was ending. He also acknowledged how great the former WWE US Champion was and how much respect he had for him.

Only time will tell when Andrade does indeed step foot in WWE and when the promotion will make this official.

How excited are you for this potential return? Let us know in the comments section below.