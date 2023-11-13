WWE Universe spot another potential CM Punk reference during Jimmy Uso's backstage promo on SmackDown

Another possible CM Punk reference surfaced on the recent episode of WWE SmackDown. However, fans on social media have reacted to this and have funnily thought that this was a bit of a stretch.

Ever since The Straight Edge Superstar was fired from AEW, his fans and the rest of the wrestling world have been eagerly waiting for his next destination. The most speculated among these was a return to WWE. Coincidentally, several potential references to Punk have suddenly been spotted on the promotion's programming, fueling the rumors.

During Jimmy Uso's backstage segment on SmackDown, a fan noticed that there were coincidentally four stars on a poster seen in the background. This could be compared to the four stars CM Punk includes in his gear. In the end, this may just be a mere coincidence.

The post entertained Fans on Twitter, as many thought this was satire due to how far the user was reaching. One fan sarcastically said this further proved his return was imminent.

Others were not too amused and were growing tired of the Punk references fans have been spotting. They believed it really was a reach from the user. Some wanted the references to end, as everything seemed about the former AEW World Champion.

CM Punk reacts to Grayson Waller referencing his pipebomb promo

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller referenced the former AEW star. He did so by using Punk's words from his pipebomb promo as the caption for his latest Instagram post, which was a picture of him on commentary with Corey Graves.

Back in 2014, CM Punk let loose all his grievances about the promotion in an episode of RAW. He talked about himself, saying that whether in the ring, on the mic, or even on commentary, he was untouchable.

"Even on commentary, no one can touch me," posted Waller

It will be interesting to see whether these series of potential references spotted by the fans will bear fruit and whether they will see the Chicago native appear in front of his hometown at Survivor Series, or somewhere down the road.

