WWE Universe thinks AEW star’s non-PG gesture towards Triple H made Renee Paquette “uncomfortable” on TV

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, a top star fired shots straight at Triple H. Fans noticed how Renee Paquette, who was interviewing him at the time, looked as if she was not a fan of what he was saying. This would be Will Ospreay.

A few days ago, during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Triple H talked about how he was not a fan of those who chose lighter schedules instead of going for the grind, a possible shot at The Aerial Assassin, who chose AEW potentially due to the flexible schedule.

Tonight on Dynamite, Will Ospreay seemingly addressed this, making direct shots at Triple H and making a counter-claim that he has always been working his way to the top in his career, citing his travel schedule and his great in-ring work as proof of his claims.

Some fans noticed Renee Paquette's serious expression, which could mean that she wasn't fully invested in Ospreay's promo or that she disagreed with his claims.

Fans believed this was proof that Triple H was in Ospreay's head, and AEW once more referenced WWE for no reason. They also believed Renee cringed at certain lines of the promo and hated being there as the interviewer.

Another major WWE name fired shots at AEW star Will Ospreay over the past week

During WrestleMania XL, CM Punk referenced Will Ospreay while being on ESPN's Post-WrestleMania reaction broadcast with The Miz.

At one point, they discussed the attendance numbers for the event. Punk made a quick comment asking The Miz if he wanted to get a tattoo of the attendance numbers, and The A-Lister straight-up rejected him.

This was a reference to Ospreay getting a tattoo of the attendance count of AEW All In back in August, as he had a chance of being in one of the biggest crowds in wrestling history in his home country. However, at the time, a report claimed the number was much less, which frustrated him as his tattoo could end up being inaccurate.

At this point, the back-and-forth exchanges between the companies continue, with tonight's episode of Dynamite featuring some of its stars clapping back at some WWE names.

