WWE Universe thinks Finn Balor poked fun at major AEW star in his latest social media post

Earlier today, Finn Balor posted a birthday greeting for co-Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. However, fans noticed that in his post, he had used a very interesting image that perhaps was a shot thrown at AEW star Adam Copeland (fka Edge).

Last year, Edge was one of the men who founded The Judgment Day, but little did he know that he would be ousted by his own group. In his first appearance on Dynamite, The Rated-R Superstar referenced his former faction, as he gave advice to Christian Cage. He said that there were people out there who would dispose of him once they gained all the knowledge he had to give.

On his social media accounts, Finn Balor shared his birthday greeting to Rhea Ripley. He posted an interesting photo along with it, showing The Judgment Day in full force standing over a fallen Adam Copeland, possibly a reminder of what they did to him when he was in WWE last time around. This could possibly also be a nod to the battle between AEW and NXT that occurred last night.

Fans immediately noticed that shots were taken, and were rather entertained at this move from Finn Balor. This seemed like a fun way of referencing the other promotion, following the recent re-ignited rivalry between the two.

Some fans on the other hand, also noticed that this could be a nod to Christian Cage as well, following him taking shots at The Judgment Day last night on Dynamite. One fan admitted that Cage may have a point after they were called "a rag-tag group who were dressed for Halloween", after seeing Dominik Mysterio's outfit in Finn's photo.

Finn Balor joining The Judgment Day was moved to a year earlier says Adam Copeland

Finn Balor turning heel and joining The Judgment Day at the expense of Edge was one of the most interesting turns in recent history. This set up one of the top factions the promotion has to offer.

However, while he was on Chris Jericho's podcast Talk is Jericho recently, Adam Copeland revealed that the original plan for the turn was for it to happen a year later. He then revealed that the promotion suddenly moved up the plans, and the rest is history.

"When we were doing Judgment Day, the plan was that Balor joins, and about a year later, they all turn on me. Well, then I got to Hell in a Cell and it was like, no, we're changing everything, and we're speeding up that year long process, and he's joining tomorrow and turning tomorrow, and it was just starting to find some legs, but it was going to be swimming upstream with me in it. It really was. I started to have that realization. It's like, I don't think they're gonna get where they need to get to with me in this thing." [H/T - Wrestling News]

In the end, all turned out well. Finn Balor and The Judgment Day are currently at the top of WWE's food chain, while Adam Copeland is now a man reborn, and currently looking to make the most of his AEW stint.

What are your thoughts on the shots thrown by Finn Balor? Let us know in the comments section below.

