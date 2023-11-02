WWE Universe thinks Roman Reigns is missing Survivor Series 2023 because of two returning legends

In just a little over three weeks' time, one of the most anticipated WWE premium live events will take place, Survivor Series. Roman Reigns has not been advertised for this event, which has led several fans to think that certain returning stars could be the reason for the same.

As of now, no major matches have been announced for the PLE, as all eyes will be on Crown Jewel this coming weekend. The Tribal Chief has been scheduled to face LA Knight at the event, which would be his first title defense since SummerSlam against Jey Uso.

Reports have come in that Roman Reigns will not be appearing at this year's Survivor Series. His next appearance has been rumored to be in January for the Royal Rumble. Some reports have stated that Triple H was the one who made the decision, saying that he would outshine the big things scheduled for the upcoming PLE. Fans have speculated on who or what this could be.

Most fans immediately deduced that this would most probably be the anticipated return of CM Punk to WWE. Prior to his departure from the promotion, he was one of their most popular superstars, so it would be safe to assume his return would be huge for them.

Other fans speculated that instead of Punk, it would rather be the return of Randy Orton. The Apex Predator has also not been seen in over a year, so his return would definitely be a huge occurrence.

Popular WWE Superstar believes Paul Heyman knows he is the biggest threat to Roman Reigns

Heading into this weekend, Roman Reigns may have one of his biggest challenges yet, as one of the stars with the most momentum is coming for his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

LA Knight has been arguably one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the company at this point. He has proved that he was not simply all talk, and just not all about the looks, but he has been showing his skills in the ring.

While on WWE's The Bump, Knight addressed Reigns' counsel, Paul Heyman. He claimed that Heyman knew how good he was, and thus saw him as a threat to the champion. He believed that The Wiseman would do all in his power to stop him from winning.

"Paul Heyman, he's gonna do everything he can do, you know why? Because he saw from the beginning, he saw the acclivity of LA Knight, he saw me making that climb, making that walk toward his prize, toward his boy [Roman Reigns], toward the WWE Championship and he saw, 'We gotta problem here, we gotta do something about this.' I am sure he's gonna do every little thing he can to keep me away from that." [From 22:33 to 22:58]

The fans will now have to wait and see whether The Megastar has what it takes to be the one to dethrone the Tribal Chief, who has been the champion for around 1,158 days.

