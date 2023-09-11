WWE Universe wants 3-time World Heavyweight Champion to return after 9 years to face Finn Balor at WrestleMania next year

A few days ago, Finn Balor was asked if he was open to facing CM Punk in a match. He answered by saying that he was willing to fight anybody, anywhere, no matter how peculiar, for the right price.

Incredulously, Balor and Punk have never shared the ring with each other, or have even been in the same promotion at the same time. The Prince was known for his decade-long stint with NJPW, before heading to WWE, making a name for himself in NXT, before moving onto the main roster. Punk, on the other hand, made a name for himself in ROH, before going to WWE.

While on the Ringer Wrestling Show, Balor was asked about the possibility of sharing the ring with CM Punk in WWE. He claimed he was willing to even wrestle a broomstick, as long as he got paid. Fans were delighted by the answer, and made cheeky remarks, referring to Balor's statement.

Some fans had an idea of a segment for Balor and a broomstick, with one giving a funny take that The Judgment Day should take on a broomstick and a mop in tag team action. This could be as funny as The Miz's segment of fighting "John Cena" recently.

Others commended the former NXT Champion's answer, saying this was the most realistic and objective response possible.

Fans also commented on the potential CM Punk vs. Finn Balor matchup. One even suggested that the two should share the ring in a Hell in a Cell match. Another would say that in a match between the two, Balor would take the win.

Finn Balor names the segment he wishes he'd done with the late Bray Wyatt

Finn Balor had gotten the chance to share the ring with Bray Wyatt on multiple occasions. Both have different personas they can bring out for special matches, specifically Balor's 'Demon King', and Wyatt's 'The Fiend'.

Bray Wyatt got to face the Demon King in 2017. Two years later, when The Fiend emerged in WWE, Balor was one of the first victims.

While appearing recently on the Cheap Heat podcast, the former Universal Champion expressed how he regretted not having the chance to have The Demon King face The Fiend.

"The one thing that I'm sad that we didn't ever get to get to was this Fiend versus Demon match and that was something that we talked about at length. We were kind of hoping that was going to happen eventually, but you know, it's not to be." [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

If CM Punk does head to WWE, it would certainly make for a good match, if he were to take on one of the most skilled superstars on WWE today, Finn Balor. A feud with Judgment Day as well would be interesting scenario for Punk.

