WWE urged to loan out top RAW star for AEW All In in exchange for Sting, fans react: "That door is extra Forbidden"

By Monika Thapa
Modified Mar 20, 2025 15:11 GMT
Will Tony Khan let Sting to return to WWE for a one-off appearance? [Source: WWE and AEW YouTube]

The legendary Lex Lugar is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2025. Given his history with Sting in WCW, he wants The Icon to induct him into the prestigious Hall of Famer list. However, the latter is under a Legends contract with AEW.

This subject has become a hot topic of discussion lately. Fans have been pitching different ideas on how WWE can negotiate with AEW to borrow The Vigilante for the HOF event.

A fan on X urged the sports-entertainment juggernaut to allow AJ Styles to perform at All-In: Texas against Will Ospreay in return for the WCW legend's HOF appearance. As wild as the idea sounds, Styles vs. Ospreay would be a dream match for the fans. Unfortunately, many people are convinced that WWE is too proud to let its top RAW star work for a rival company:

A fan said, "That door is extra Forbidden"
"Love that way of thinking, but no way the WWE goes with that, unfortunately," wrote a user.
This person said, "WWE doesn’t recognize any other company that they don’t work with in some capacity. So that AJ/Ospreay match will never happen."
"WWE unfortunately not doing that because they don’t make money out of this transaction like aew will and they are stingy," read a comment.

Konnan urges Tony Khan to send Sting to WWE to avoid heat

Not only Lex Lugar, but the wrestling universe believes that Sting would be the ideal choice to induct the former into HOF this year. Speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan advised Tony Khan to let WWE borrow The Franchise or else he could face severe backlash from the fans:

"He does get angry, but he doesn't but he never shows it, bro. He tries to be a nice guy. Like, you know, 'I'm a really good guy'. But at the end of the day, if people found out... He already has a lot of heat for doing stupid s***. That he didn't let Sting induct Lex Luger, how much heat do we think he would get?"
Recent reports have suggested that WWE is making overtures to have The Icon induct Lex Luagr into the Hall of Fame. But at the end of the day, the entire decision rides on Tony Khan's shoulders.

