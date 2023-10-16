WWE veteran believes Tony Khan has already fired "his biggest star," slams his recent actions

Tony Khan's diatribe on X on the days leading up to the Tuesday Night Ratings War last week is still a matter of discussion for wrestling legends. After all, he did target Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Vince McMahon, just weeks after he fired CM Punk.

On his recent Drive Thru podcast, WWE legend Jim Cornette didn't leave anything to the imagination while ripping apart Khan for his comments. And he had quite some words for Khan, saying he finally lost the ratings war.

“He’s on Cagematch and he’s on Twitter - he just fired his biggest star (CM Punk), but he got another one to replace him, Edge, and he’s about to make his TV debut on a show that’s gonna get its f**king a** kicked in the goddamn ratings, and he’s got time to do this?”

Cornette also stated how Khan posted about his mother and basically castigated the AEW President for the social media posts that he put up.

Tony Khan lost the Tuesday Night Ratings War to WWE's NXT

The Tuesday Night Ratings War last week was one of the most talked about subjects in the world of wrestling. It occurred after AEW had to pre-pone its Wednesday programming, Dynamite, to Tuesday because of the MLB playoffs. This made them clash with WWE's developmental brand, NXT. The Stamford-based company brought out big names to compete, including The Undertaker.

Tony Khan went out of his way to announce all the changes that he had made for the October 10th, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite. From ensuring the first 30 minutes were advertisment free, to adding a title match at the last minute, Khan went all out – but still fell short of what NXT had to offer. This resulted in Dynamite taking a beating on the ratings board, while NXT's numbers swelled all through.

While what Khan did is done and dusted, analysts and other wrestling personalities will surely be speaking about that fateful night for a long time to come.

Khan has come under criticism from some wrestling icons earlier. Eric Bischoff has called the bouts excuses for matches, and Vince Russo has publicly asked Khan to hand over AEW programming to him for about six months.

