WWE veteran blasts Tony Khan’s booking of 3-time United States Champion: "He’s wrestled four freaking times"

A WWE veteran has criticized Tony Khan for his booking of three-time United States Champion Miro. The veteran in question is Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff has been a persistent critic of Khan and the way he runs the Jacksonville-based promotion. On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff discussed the AEW Creative Head's reputation for offering high-value contracts to attract talent from other major promotions.

The former WCW personality, however, claimed that Khan did not properly utilize the stars he brought in from companies like WWE. He contrasted the All Elite Wrestling President's acquisitions to his own during his days as a promoter and executive.

"Tony your mentor, your sherpa, guidesman in professional wrestling, Dave Meltzer, your soulmate, just chopped me to pieces because I was spending so much money and stealing all this talent from WWE. Well, guess what, dip***t, it worked! I actually blew up in the ratings. My use of talent that I brought in and arguably overpaid for, it was effective. Tony, it moved the needle. And that's what this s**t is all about, dude. As opposed to collecting a bunch of people, paying them more money in most cases than they have ever made in their life, even though their careers in WWE were over, they really had nowhere else to go. It was a good move on their part," said Bischoff.

To support his argument, Bischoff brought up the promotion's handling of Miro, who has been absent from AEW programming since Worlds End 2023.

"Hell, if I was at the end of my career, and saw the horizon coming and WWE was done with me and I could walk over to AEW and make millions of dollars. How much does Miro make? I don't know how much Miro makes, reportedly he's in the seven figures. He's wrestled four freaking times. He's got to feel like he's in the witness protection program, for God's sake." [13:05 - 14:25]

Former WWE personality Eric Bischoff called out Tony Khan over Dynamite ratings

The recent episode of AEW Dynamite saw a significant dip in viewership figures. The numbers continue to showcase the downward trend in ratings that has been affecting the company for months.

Eric Bischoff, who recently announced a new YouTube show, Wise Choices, recently took to X/Twitter to take a shot at Tony Khan, claiming that he would analyze the latest Dynamite viewership numbers on the upcoming episode of the program. He also thanked AEW's head honcho for supposedly inspiring the series.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Despite the ratings, Dynamite was an action-packed show. The episode featured newly signed star Mercedes Mone and saw former NXT North American Champion Swerve Strickland become the Number 1 Contender for Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship at Dynasty 2024.

Share your thoughts on Eric Bischoff's criticism of Tony Khan by clicking on the discuss button!

Please credit 83 Weeks and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think Miro has been underutilized in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion