WWE Veteran blasts Wardlow for CM Punk reference, says the former AEW star is making more money sitting at home

CM Punk is no longer in AEW, but wrestlers are still making references to him in promos, just like how they are doing for Cody Rhodes. But a recent promo targetting Punk caught the attention of a WWE veteran.

The veteran in question is Jim Cornette, and that promo is Wardlow, ranting against several aspects of the company during a recent promo that he cut. Wardlow will be part of the All Star Scramble Match at Revolution, where he will face Chris Jericho, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Hook, Brian Cage, and others.

Cornette had his take on Wardlow saying that he beat the 'Best in the World' and 'real HeavyweightCchampion', referring to Punk:

"It's not explicable, it's not logical. And he said 'The Best in the World,' the and the real Champion,' like he rolls his out. Yeah, reminder CM Punk never lost f****g belt, so it's not even a go***mn real lineage that the current champion is on. He said 'I beat him so bad his body is still falling apart.' And meanwhile he's selling more t-shirts to make more money than you're making per year, while his body is falling apart." Cornette said. [From 01:19 to 01:49]

Looks like Cornette isn't giving any leeway to Tony Khan and his company.

Jim Cornette has not been a fan of AEW for a while now

Jim Cornette has been one of the most vocal among wrestling veterans when it comes to talking about their dislike for AEW. Cornette has had some scathing remarks about the safety aspects of the matches in the Jacksonville-based company. Cornette has been very critical of the product, even lashing out against Sting's retirement promo.

He isn't the only veteran who doesn't like AEW, though. Even Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo have been critical of Tony Khan's programming.

