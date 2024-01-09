WWE veteran threatens to beat the “sh*t” out of Ric Flair on his AEW Dynamite return

A WWE veteran and current AEW manager sent a message to Ric Flair ahead of their potential face-off this Wednesday on Dynamite.

The WWE veteran in question is Don Callis. Ric Flair is undeniably one of the greatest to ever step foot inside a wrestling ring. The Nature Boy had a legendary career that spanned over several decades. Without a doubt, Flair, with his aura, microphone skills, and amazing in-ring skills, has inspired generations.

However, some recent allegations landed the WWE Hall of Famer in some controversies as well. The Nature Boy recently made his AEW debut, and the news met with major backlash from the wrestling community. Meanwhile, the All Elite manager, Don Callis, also seems to be unhappy with Ric and his presence.

The leader of The Don Callis Family is one of the most hated among the All Elite fans and gets booed everywhere he goes. Callis admitted that he used to love Ric Flair so much at once, but now he expressed his disgust towards The Nature Boy ahead of his return on Dynamite this week.

Taking to Twitter, Don Callis shared the following message for the WWE Hall of Famer:

"I once worshipped @RicFlairNatrBoy. Now when I see him I want to beat the sh*t out of him. I have zero issues punching a senior citizen @AEW."

The original tweet by Don Callis can be seen by clicking here.

Ric Flair is slated to manage Sting for his match on AEW Dynamite this week

As mentioned earlier, Ric Flair is set to make his return on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. The Nature Boy made the announcement on Collision last week that he will be in the corner for Sting and Darby Allin during their match against Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs of The Don Callis Family.

Flair is set to be alongside Sting until the latter's retirement at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. What goes down in the upcoming blockbuster tag team match this Wednesday with Ric and Don both involved in it remains to be seen.

