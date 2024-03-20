WWE veteran unhappy with Tony Khan over underutilizing major AEW star

WWE veteran and former SmackDown Superstar Matt Morgan wants to see AEW's Kris Statlander become a main-event player in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Kris Statlander signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and initially had a supernatural on-screen character, portraying The Galaxy's Greatest Alien. She later adopted a more serious gimmick and captured the TBS Championship. Despite doing some remarkable work in recent months, she has yet to win the Women's World Title in the company.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said the company should hire talent like they brought Jon Moxley after his shocking WWE exit in 2019. He further mentioned that the Tony Khan-led management should feature talents like Statlander and Saraya in more prominent roles on television.

"Like, where's Kris Statlander? She should be a women's main event talent by this point. She is so damn good. Saraya has got a ton of equity built up on TV over the years. There are just so many women in that division that I'm like, why are they not being featured, though?" [10:50 - 11:58]

Eric Bischoff recently bashed Tony Khan's recent AEW signing

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been open about his dislike of many decisions made by AEW CEO Tony Khan. He once again bashed the company for signing one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling, Kazuchika Okada.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed nobody knew who Okada was outside the wrestling world.

"I know the Kool-Aid drinking, snaggle-tooth, hardcore fans are going to, you know, rebel at what I am going to say, but it doesn't mean it's not right. Okada is, no one knows him. Outside of the hardest of hardcore wrestling fans, the Internet wrestling community, and those who worship the ground Dave Meltzer walks on, nobody knows who the f**k this guy is!"

In recent years, Tony Khan has often been seen winning the bidding war against WWE for many top free agents in professional wrestling. It will be interesting to see whether the newly signed talents help AEW scale new heights.

