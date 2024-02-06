WWE veteran unhappy with top AEW star’s booking; claims he isn’t suitable opponent for Samoa Joe

AEW is the land of some promising talent, with Samoa Joe currently sitting at the helm of things as World Champion. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell gave his take on the booking of a rising star believed to be Joe's next challenger.

The star in question is Wardlow. The physically tormenting force of All Elite has all the tools to ascend as a top star. Moreover, there is a belief that Tony Khan is building momentum for him to rise as the next credible opponent for Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship.

However, Dutch Mantell had his own opinion about Mr. Mayhem. On the recent edition of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell show, he suggested that Wardlow should be presented as one of the most dominant competitors in the All Elite landscape.

He needs to be a part of squash matches, crushing his opponents in mere minutes. However, looking at his recent match on Dynamite, Mantell stated that he is not a suitable opponent for Samoa Joe at the moment.

"He needs to be dominant, he needs to go out there and just beat the cr*p, not out of Komander and I am saying, they got to put another guy in there and give him 2 and half minutes or 3 minutes and do something where you gonna, remember the guy. See I have to drag tone to 5 minutes, he doesn't look a suitable opponent for Joe." [3:10- 3:33]

Wardlow gives clarity on injury on last week's AEW Dynamite

Speaking about Wardlow's recent AEW bout, he battled Komander and managed to pick up the win over him. However, it seems that he may have injured his knee at the finish of the match.

As Wardlow was about to do a powerbomb, his knee gave away after a certain disbalance. However, he took to his X and revealed that his knee was not injured and would still be coming after the AEW World title.

Expand Tweet

With the rising star focused on claiming the richest prize in the land of All Elite Wrestling, it would be interesting to see Wardlow's road to the top as he attempts to ascend to the next level.

Do you think Wardlow will become a future world champion? Sound off in the comments!

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE