"WWE wouldn’t have even looked at Cody if it wasn’t for AEW" - Twitter makes a bold claim ahead of Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble return  

The wrestling world recently reacted to some wild claims about WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.
The American Nightmare returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut last year after a three-year stint in All Elite Wrestling. He defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 Night One. Unfortunately, Rhodes suffered a pectoral muscle tear during his feud with Rollins and was sidelined following the Hell in a Cell premium live event.
Over the last few weeks, WWE has aired some vignettes about Cody Rhodes' recovery, and on this week's Monday Night RAW, a major announcement was made. The American Nightmare has confirmed that he would be participating in the Royal Rumble match, leading to speculation from fans about him winning the multi-man extravaganza.
However, some users on social media claimed that Rhodes wouldn't have been re-signed to WWE without his run in AEW. The Twitterati erupted with mixed responses, and below are some of the reactions to the same:
WWE veteran Vince Russo wants Cody Rhodes to turn heel upon return
While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo put forward an interesting idea to turn The American Nightmare heel.
He said that WWE should bring back Cody Rhodes, with his wife Brandi Rhodes by his side to generate heat, and called the latter "the most unlikable human being on the planet."
"Just put his wife out there with him. That's what you got to do, bro. I swear to God, they're doing these babyface workouts, bro, do not put his wife in those. Like I am telling you, do not put [her]. I don't know this woman from a hole in the wall, but she just comes across as the most unlikable human being on the planet. Do not put her in these babyface vignettes." [29:35 - 30:02]
It will be interesting to see how Rhodes is booked in the sports entertainment juggernaut after a much-awaited return.
