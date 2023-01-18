"WWE wouldn’t have even looked at Cody if it wasn’t for AEW" - Twitter makes a bold claim ahead of Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble return  

The wrestling world recently reacted to some wild claims about WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut last year after a three-year stint in All Elite Wrestling. He defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 Night One. Unfortunately, Rhodes suffered a pectoral muscle tear during his feud with Rollins and was sidelined following the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

Over the last few weeks, WWE has aired some vignettes about Cody Rhodes' recovery, and on this week's Monday Night RAW, a major announcement was made. The American Nightmare has confirmed that he would be participating in the Royal Rumble match, leading to speculation from fans about him winning the multi-man extravaganza.

However, some users on social media claimed that Rhodes wouldn't have been re-signed to WWE without his run in AEW. The Twitterati erupted with mixed responses, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

Grumpy Omega @lincoln927 Not to sound negative but WWE wouldn’t have even looked at Cody if it wasn’t for AEW. Not to sound negative but WWE wouldn’t have even looked at Cody if it wasn’t for AEW.

Geekdom101 @EmperorBigD @lincoln927 That's prob true, at least, he would not have the same allure and bargaining power @lincoln927 That's prob true, at least, he would not have the same allure and bargaining power

Ryan West @Mrwest16 @lincoln927 Tbf, that's how it is with A lot of wrestlers who go to WWE, leave, and then come back. Sometimes they need that rejuvenation away from the "big leagues" or whatever you want to call it to show that they ARE worth it. It's a normal thing. @lincoln927 Tbf, that's how it is with A lot of wrestlers who go to WWE, leave, and then come back. Sometimes they need that rejuvenation away from the "big leagues" or whatever you want to call it to show that they ARE worth it. It's a normal thing.

⭕️ @GodofWrestling



WWE has taken talent back from just about every major promotion and less than at one point or another so I don’t think AEW specifically matters much in that regard @lincoln927 WWE tried signing Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks in 2018 before AEW’s existence so this is factually incorrect.WWE has taken talent back from just about every major promotion and less than at one point or another so I don’t think AEW specifically matters much in that regard @lincoln927 WWE tried signing Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks in 2018 before AEW’s existence so this is factually incorrect. WWE has taken talent back from just about every major promotion and less than at one point or another so I don’t think AEW specifically matters much in that regard

Brandon Young @ChaosX27 @lincoln927 I feel same on this. Vince has even gone on record that "everyone is always invited back", but without building of other promotions he would still be doing back stage segments as stardust. @lincoln927 I feel same on this. Vince has even gone on record that "everyone is always invited back", but without building of other promotions he would still be doing back stage segments as stardust.

ProWrestling Almanac @pwalmanac @lincoln927 Yeah, of course, but it's more than that. He left the company and made himself more valuable. Drew McIntyre did the same thing, but I don't hear anyone saying WWE would even have him if it wasn't for Impact. This is something several people have done. @lincoln927 Yeah, of course, but it's more than that. He left the company and made himself more valuable. Drew McIntyre did the same thing, but I don't hear anyone saying WWE would even have him if it wasn't for Impact. This is something several people have done.

Jon Richards @Bigmanjrr @lincoln927 You make it sound like a bad thing! He was going nowhere, left, made himself into one of the biggest stars in the world outside WWE, helped launch a company off the back of that, did what he could there, went back to WWE a success and is treated as a huge star. Amazing @lincoln927 You make it sound like a bad thing! He was going nowhere, left, made himself into one of the biggest stars in the world outside WWE, helped launch a company off the back of that, did what he could there, went back to WWE a success and is treated as a huge star. Amazing 👏

Juesha (the story, nothing more) @JueshaRawr @lincoln927 He was there first. They knew him. It had less to do with AEW and way more to do with his ability to make it big in any company he touched. AEW didn’t enhance Cody, Cody enhanced AEW - same as he did with Japan and RoH. @lincoln927 He was there first. They knew him. It had less to do with AEW and way more to do with his ability to make it big in any company he touched. AEW didn’t enhance Cody, Cody enhanced AEW - same as he did with Japan and RoH.

Marcus Andrew @marcandrew0 @lincoln927 People saying he would have signed with WWE with or without of AEW migth be right are missing the fact that AEW rose his stock exponentially given how much refreshed exposure Cody got in the NA market for years under the AEW banner. It thrust him into the main event immediately @lincoln927 People saying he would have signed with WWE with or without of AEW migth be right are missing the fact that AEW rose his stock exponentially given how much refreshed exposure Cody got in the NA market for years under the AEW banner. It thrust him into the main event immediately

WWE veteran Vince Russo wants Cody Rhodes to turn heel upon return

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo put forward an interesting idea to turn The American Nightmare heel.

He said that WWE should bring back Cody Rhodes, with his wife Brandi Rhodes by his side to generate heat, and called the latter "the most unlikable human being on the planet."

"Just put his wife out there with him. That's what you got to do, bro. I swear to God, they're doing these babyface workouts, bro, do not put his wife in those. Like I am telling you, do not put [her]. I don't know this woman from a hole in the wall, but she just comes across as the most unlikable human being on the planet. Do not put her in these babyface vignettes." [29:35 - 30:02]

It will be interesting to see how Rhodes is booked in the sports entertainment juggernaut after a much-awaited return.

Are you excited about Cody Rhodes' comeback at the Royal Rumble premium live event? Let us know in the comments section below.

