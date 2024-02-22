"Yeah another non needle over" - Fans react to major free agent finally making a decision between AEW and WWE

A major free agent recently revealed that there has been interest from both AEW and WWE to sign her. She also mentioned that she had already made her decision, which has led to some reactions from the fans.

The name in question is none other than former NWA star Kamille. She was one of the most dominant stars in the National Wrestling Alliance and, according to reports, officially became a free agent on January 1st, 2024. Kamille recently revealed that she has received offers from WWE, All Elite Wrestling, and also TNA Wrestling. Many reports have suggested that she may end up signing with AEW.

On Twitter, a fan posted Kamille's decision video, where she ended the video with a cliffhanger and let the fans make their predictions about her future:

"Kamille reveals she's had interest from WWE, AEW, and TNA, and she feels very blessed for that. She's made a decision..."

The fans gave their reaction to Kamille's video on Twitter, with many speculating that she's AEW-bound:

It will be interesting to see where Kamille signs, as both All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment have a stacked women's division, which could provide a lot of great matches for the former NWA star.

A major current AEW star could have been the next Goldberg, but the company dropped the ball, believes Bully Ray

WWE veteran Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on AEW star Wardlow's promo at last night's Dynamite. The former TNT Champion vented his frustrations and how he's been held back in the company for many years in the promo.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray compared Wardlow to Goldberg and claimed that the company has dropped the ball with Mr. Mayhem:

"You know what Wardlow did tonight? told the truth; he took the reality of the situation. You're damn right—homegrown, day one, super megastar who should've been a World Champion right now, but he's not. Hit the gas, hit the breaks, hit the gas, hit the breaks—what's the freakin problem? [...] Hopefully, tonight was the beginning for Wardlow."

The ECW legend continued:

"If he goes out there and delivers this promo tonight, and then it's forgotten about again and not followed up on again or falls to the waste side again in a couple [of] weeks, I'm not paying attention anymore, not because I dislike Wardlow, because I don't trust the process or the system in AEW when it comes to Wardlow. [...] You don't have a guy who's that over; AEW had their Goldberg organically, and you've done nothing with him; it's time to push Wardlow."

Many fans and wrestling veterans believe that Wardlow could be the breakout star from the Undisputed Kingdom faction. However, it may still be an unlikely scenario as the company has had many chances to turn Wardlow into a huge star.

