"Yeah he's coming back lmao" - Twitter explodes to 2-time WWE Champion's potential return to Tony Khan's AEW

The wrestling world recently reacted to the possibility of another major return to Tony Khan's AEW in the coming weeks.

CM Punk has been absent from All Elite Wrestling programming ever since his infamous brawl with The Elite at All Out. While his future with the Jacksonville-based promotion has been uncertain, there have been recent hints that The Second City Saint could be nearing a return.

Even Chris Jericho, who allegedly called Punk a "cancer" for the AEW locker room, praised him in one of his latest posts on social media. The Twitterati erupted soon after with predictions about CM Punk's possible return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, and below are some of the fans' reactions:

Shy @ShyloNura @IAmJericho @CMPunk Could run Punk vs the JAS in the future. I think non-title stories with Punk would be great going forward. @IAmJericho @CMPunk Could run Punk vs the JAS in the future. I think non-title stories with Punk would be great going forward.

Carl 🦩 @deadeditors_ @JustAlyxCentral A return was always a possiblity because he was never released. @JustAlyxCentral A return was always a possiblity because he was never released.

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg Is Chris Jericho now mentioning CM Punk openly on Twitter because he thinks the Elite are on the way out? Jericho has a huge deal with AEW and still sees it as a business, and he knows Punk is big time. Is Chris Jericho now mentioning CM Punk openly on Twitter because he thinks the Elite are on the way out? Jericho has a huge deal with AEW and still sees it as a business, and he knows Punk is big time.

JrNow☄ @JrNow1 @JustAlyxCentral He better return his contract is too big to seat at home @JustAlyxCentral He better return his contract is too big to seat at home

Jim Cornette commented on whether CM Punk will return to AEW

While speaking on a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran stated that he doesn't think The Second City Saint will return to All Elite Wrestling.

However, Cornette further added that if Tony Khan wants CM Punk back, The Elite will have to "mend some fences" and apologize to the former WWE Superstar.

"I don't believe he's gonna come back or that he would come back and continue to do what he did for the company which was TV ratings and million dollar pay-per-view gates etc., unless Tony sits down with his EVPs and says, 'You guys need to go mend some fences. There needs to be some kind of apology, settlement, agreement to move forward amongst you guys, because we need this guy,'" said Cornette. (3:50 onwards)

However, it remains to be seen if Punk and The Elite will keep their differences aside for the betterment of AEW and if it leads to the return of The Second City Saint in the promotion.

