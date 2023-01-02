Create

"Yeah, she's not coming back to WWE" - Wrestling fans react to Sasha Banks' recent trademark amid speculation about her AEW debut

By Sam Palmer
Modified Jan 02, 2023 11:54 PM IST
Twitter has reacted to Sasha Banks' potential new name

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to the news that Sasha Banks may have revealed her new wrestling name thanks to a recent trademark that was filed.

Rumors have been swirling for months that the former WWE Women's Champion could be heading to AEW in the near future. These rumors have only intensified since it was announced that Saraya will be bringing a mystery partner to the January 11 edition of Dynamite in Los Angeles, California.

But since the name "Sasha Banks" is owned by WWE, if she were to debut for another company, she would need a different name. It appears that her name may have been revealed with The Boss filing for the trademark "Mone' Banks."

Sasha Banks has filed to trademark “Mone’ Banks.”This could be her new ring name. 👀 https://t.co/S0nWI1ZmN5

Upon hearing the news, wrestling fans from around the world reacted to the potential name change and what that could mean for Banks going forward.

While some fans seemingly aren't happy with the name change, many have come to terms with the idea that Banks is no longer a WWE Superstar.

@WrestlingCovers Mercedes Banks is a better name, I think...
@WrestlingCovers I wonder if it has anything to do with Mercedes Martines. Maybe, maybe not.
@WrestlingCovers Mercedes Varnado would literally be a perfect ring name idk why she wants to change it at all
@WrestlingCovers Mercedes Mone sounded SOOO much better
@WrestlingCovers Not sure on the pronunciation, but pretty much either way that seems like a terrible name change. She would be better off just going by Mercedes.
@WrestlingCovers That name is trash.
@WrestlingCovers Ehhhhhh... I gotta be honest. I really ain't feeling that name. I think just her real name sounds better.
@WrestlingCovers I thought Mercedes was bigger than WWE? Why not use her name, since she’s such a big star on her own?
@WrestlingCovers Mercedes Banks would’ve been a good name IMO🤷🏽‍♂️
@WrestlingCovers https://t.co/Rrx8fpN2FE
@WrestlingCovers You know what that means. Sasha is Sarayas mystery partner. Wow.
@WrestlingCovers Mercedes Banks is better
@WrestlingCovers I hope not. I hope she just goes with Mercedes Varnardo
@WrestlingCovers I think she needs either Sasha or Banks in her AEW name
@WrestlingCovers That name change tho… https://t.co/9JbklsC9Ks
@WrestlingCovers Yeah, she's not coming back to WWE.
@WrestlingCovers doesn’t even matter… people are gonna always call her Sasha Banks
Omg- wtf is this name- twitter.com/WrestlingCover…

What will Sasha Banks' new name be? Only time will tell!

Sasha Banks could appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4

While fans are speculating that Banks could be making her AEW debut on January 11, the now-former WWE Superstar could be appearing for another company even sooner.

There are heavy rumors that Banks will be making some sort of appearance at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event for New Japan Pro Wrestling on January 4.

‼️😳 https://t.co/eIqzISPGgE

While it is unconfirmed what role the former WWE superstar could play at the NJPW event, she teased the possibility of facing the STARDOM star and current IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI back in October. KAIRI will be in action on January 4 when she defends her title against Tam Nakano.

What do you think is in store for "The Boss" in 2023? Let us know in the comments section down below!

