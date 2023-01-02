"Yeah, she's not coming back to WWE" - Wrestling fans react to Sasha Banks' recent trademark amid speculation about her AEW debut

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to the news that Sasha Banks may have revealed her new wrestling name thanks to a recent trademark that was filed.

Rumors have been swirling for months that the former WWE Women's Champion could be heading to AEW in the near future. These rumors have only intensified since it was announced that Saraya will be bringing a mystery partner to the January 11 edition of Dynamite in Los Angeles, California.

But since the name "Sasha Banks" is owned by WWE, if she were to debut for another company, she would need a different name. It appears that her name may have been revealed with The Boss filing for the trademark "Mone' Banks."

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



This could be her new ring name. Sasha Banks has filed to trademark “Mone’ Banks.”This could be her new ring name. Sasha Banks has filed to trademark “Mone’ Banks.”This could be her new ring name. 👀 https://t.co/S0nWI1ZmN5

Upon hearing the news, wrestling fans from around the world reacted to the potential name change and what that could mean for Banks going forward.

While some fans seemingly aren't happy with the name change, many have come to terms with the idea that Banks is no longer a WWE Superstar.

Steven Money @stevenamoney @WrestlingCovers I wonder if it has anything to do with Mercedes Martines. Maybe, maybe not. @WrestlingCovers I wonder if it has anything to do with Mercedes Martines. Maybe, maybe not.

The House that Kami Built @TYRES3HALl @WrestlingCovers Mercedes Varnado would literally be a perfect ring name idk why she wants to change it at all @WrestlingCovers Mercedes Varnado would literally be a perfect ring name idk why she wants to change it at all

Tater Allen @Po_T8ter @WrestlingCovers Not sure on the pronunciation, but pretty much either way that seems like a terrible name change. She would be better off just going by Mercedes. @WrestlingCovers Not sure on the pronunciation, but pretty much either way that seems like a terrible name change. She would be better off just going by Mercedes.

𝐎𝖈†𝖔𝖇𝖊𝖗 𝕽𝖚𝖘† @OctoberRust02 @WrestlingCovers Ehhhhhh... I gotta be honest. I really ain't feeling that name. I think just her real name sounds better. @WrestlingCovers Ehhhhhh... I gotta be honest. I really ain't feeling that name. I think just her real name sounds better.

Joe Koniski @jkoniskijr @WrestlingCovers I thought Mercedes was bigger than WWE? Why not use her name, since she’s such a big star on her own? @WrestlingCovers I thought Mercedes was bigger than WWE? Why not use her name, since she’s such a big star on her own?

ChefBoiArty @artcortez2496 @WrestlingCovers Mercedes Banks would’ve been a good name IMO🤷🏽‍♂️ @WrestlingCovers Mercedes Banks would’ve been a good name IMO🤷🏽‍♂️

Rikochet @Rikochet2724 @WrestlingCovers You know what that means. Sasha is Sarayas mystery partner. Wow. @WrestlingCovers You know what that means. Sasha is Sarayas mystery partner. Wow.

Darren @darrenod24 @WrestlingCovers I hope not. I hope she just goes with Mercedes Varnardo @WrestlingCovers I hope not. I hope she just goes with Mercedes Varnardo

Ethan Jenkins @ejenkins0327 @WrestlingCovers I think she needs either Sasha or Banks in her AEW name @WrestlingCovers I think she needs either Sasha or Banks in her AEW name

Dylan Fulk @wittywhim @WrestlingCovers doesn’t even matter… people are gonna always call her Sasha Banks @WrestlingCovers doesn’t even matter… people are gonna always call her Sasha Banks

2k.attires.creator @2kattirescreato 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



This could be her new ring name. Sasha Banks has filed to trademark “Mone’ Banks.”This could be her new ring name. Sasha Banks has filed to trademark “Mone’ Banks.”This could be her new ring name. 👀 https://t.co/S0nWI1ZmN5 Omg- wtf is this name- twitter.com/WrestlingCover… Omg- wtf is this name- twitter.com/WrestlingCover…

What will Sasha Banks' new name be? Only time will tell!

Sasha Banks could appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4

While fans are speculating that Banks could be making her AEW debut on January 11, the now-former WWE Superstar could be appearing for another company even sooner.

There are heavy rumors that Banks will be making some sort of appearance at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event for New Japan Pro Wrestling on January 4.

While it is unconfirmed what role the former WWE superstar could play at the NJPW event, she teased the possibility of facing the STARDOM star and current IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI back in October. KAIRI will be in action on January 4 when she defends her title against Tam Nakano.

What do you think is in store for "The Boss" in 2023? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes