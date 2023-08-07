The AEW roster is currently stacked with numerous talented names. While many are now making waves in the company, others are seemingly not involved in significant storylines. Some fans believe the popular tag team Lucha Brothers could benefit from jumping ship to WWE.

Lucha Brothers comprises Penta El Zoro and Rey Fenix. The duo has been part of the Tony Khan-led organization since 2019, winning the World Tag Team and Trios Championships during their tenure.

A Twitter account raised a question for pro wrestling fans asking whether they'd like to see Lucha Brothers jump ship to WWE.

As expected, Wrestling Twitter came up with some interesting reactions to the prospect of Penta and Fenix signing with WWE.

A fan suggested that the duo could excel in WWE's third brand, NXT.

Another user said it would be "cool" to see the former champions in the Stamford-based company.

One fan expressed their desire to see the popular wrestling stable, LAX, in WWE.

A Twitter user mentioned how Penta and Fenix have recently lost momentum in AEW.

One fan questioned if Lucha Brothers could adopt WWE's wrestling style.

One user pitched the idea of Fenix and Penta joining forces with NXT star Dragon Lee.

AEW tag team Lucha Brothers has made a name for themselves across different promotions

Lucha Brothers consist of second-generation pro wrestlers who have been teaming up since 2015. While fans know little about the duo's personal lives, they have excelled in multiple companies, including PWG, MLW, and IMPACT Wrestling.

They arrived in AEW during an event in February 2019, where they engaged in a brawl with The Young Bucks. The Mexican tandem feuded with the Bucks and other tag teams following their arrival. At All Out 2021, Penta & Fenix defeated Matt & Nick Jackson to win the World Tag Team Championship.

With their fantastic presentation and high-flying in-ring ability, Lucha Bros have all the tools to succeed in WWE if they join AEW's rival company. The Stamford-based promotion already has a star-studded roster, but the addition of Fenix and Penta will benefit both parties.

Penta and Fenix are currently active in Ring of Honor. They captured the company's tag team championship for the first time at Supercard of Honor 2023. However, they dropped the title to Aussie Open in July.

What do you think? Will the Lucha Bros find their true calling in the WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

