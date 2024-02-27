"YOU B**CH" - Major star sends an angry message after being called one of the "biggest jokes" in AEW

A former AEW TNT Champion had a fiery response when called a "joke," along with two other stars on social media. The major star in question is Powerhouse Hobbs.

Hobbs has been announced as one of the participants in the Meat Madness three-way match alongside Wardlow and Lance Archer for the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. AEW recently announced the bout on Twitter, and it garnered a plethora of mixed reactions. A user on X/Twitter reacted to the announcement of the match and called the three stars "jokes."

"3 of the biggest jokes on the roster 🙃I don't take any of them as serious threats 🤷," the user wrote.

Powerhouse Hobbs took notice of the above tweet and was not too pleased to read it, as he fired back, saying that the user wouldn't dare say it to his face.

"I’d promise you wouldn’t disrespect me to my face, but go ahead stay in mommy’s basement and keep dreaming that you’ll actually be somebody someday and enjoy our product YOU B**CH!"

Check out Powerhouse Hobbs' tweet here.

Powerhouse Hobbs dominated his rival on AEW Collision recently

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Powerhouse Hobbs squared off against Sammy Guevara. The two have been involved as part of a long-term program between the Don Callis Family and Chris Jericho.

Hobbs, a part of the Don Callis Family, and Guevara, a friend of Jericho, collided in a brutal No DQ match last Saturday. At the end of the enthralling bout, Powerhouse Hobbs secured a dominant win.

Meanwhile, Hobbs has the opportunity to showcase his raw strength in the upcoming Meat Madness match at Revolution. It remains to be seen what transpires in the anticipated bout.

