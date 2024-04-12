“You have no control over your company” - Former WWE Smackdown star goes off on Tony Khan for airing All In footage

Tony Khan was criticized by a former WWE SmackDown star after the All In footage was aired on AEW Dynamite. However, the much-talked-about controversial footage turned out to be nothing extraordinary.

Many people were not impressed with what they saw in the footage and said that CM Punk was right in what he told Ariel Helwani.

Matt Morgan has now come out and called Tony out, accusing him of having no control over his company. Speaking on Gigantic Pop, he also opined that he needs a proper leader to ensure things like this don't happen.

“You have no control over your company. You were told, and I don't think you were p*ssy about Punk’s interview. Maybe you were. I think you got informed by others in your company to air this footage and how it was going to be a great idea. This is where your leadership is putrid at best. This is why you need somebody who has wrestling, flipping experience as a booker, to be in this position for you. To help prevent you from yourself because you are a great guy from all accounts. Everybody in the world loves you that I know that works there. But by the same token Tony, there is a difference between people loving you vs. respecting you.” [7:25 - 8:06]

Vince Russo says Tony Khan and AEW did not accomplish anything after showing All In footage

Vince Russo is not one for mincing his words, and he let it rip at Tony Khan and AEW as the fallout from the All In footage continues.

Vince Russo noted that Punk was right and that the clip validated his story.

"Punk's account of the incident was 100% spot-on correct. Word-for-word he told you the exact truth. Can't let you get close. I didn't punch anybody. I just choked somebody a little bit. An, EXACT ACCOUNT of the Footage. So---what did Tony and AEW accomplish? That the REST of Punk's interview was 100% Accurate? OK---Thank You," Russo wrote.

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has to say about all of this. He is known to vent out his feelings, and that could be the case sooner rather than later.

