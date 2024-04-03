"You cooking Rocky better than Cody did" - Fans want former WWE star to show up at WrestleMania 40 and confront The Rock

Wrestling fans have voiced their desire to see former WWE star Brandi Rhodes show up at WrestleMania XL and confront The Rock.

Cody Rhodes will take on Roman Reigns at Philadelphia in The Show of Shows. The American Nightmare came up short against The Tribal Chief in their previous confrontation at WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes has joined forces with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in his battle against The Bloodline ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals. The former rivals will face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a blockbuster tag team bout on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

Tensions surrounding the feud between Rhodes and The Bloodline are at an all-time high. The former Intercontinental Champion was laid out in a vicious backstage assault by The Rock on RAW last week. The American Nightmare, along with Rollins, tried to retaliate against The People's Champion on the April 1, 2024 episode of WWE's flagship show, but their efforts were thwarted by Reigns.

The Final Boss and The Head of The Table went on to lash Rollins and Rhodes with the latter's weight belt to close out RAW. The beatdown drew an explicit response from Rhodes' spouse, Brandi Rhodes.

Taking to X/Twitter, the former WWE star reacted to The Bloodline's attack on her husband.

"Oh...so now a b***h got a black belt... ok," wrote Brandi.

Fans reacted to Brandi's tweet, voicing their responses to a potential face-off between the former Eden Stiles and The Great One at WrestleMania.

One fan stated that she was verbally annihilating The Great One better than her husband.

Several fans wanted to see Brandi Rhodes emerge at WrestleMania 40.

WWE writer Vince Russo had some scathing criticism for Cody and Brandi Rhodes

Cody Rhodes was a foundational player in the history of AEW. Both he and Brandi Rhodes worked in the promotion as talent and as EVPs. However, audience reactions to the duo lapsed into the negative due to their questionable booking.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling in 2022, with the former returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. While the Georgia native is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world currently, he does not lack his share of critics.

Vince Russo recently shared some scathing views regarding the Rhodes on Busted Open. The former WWE head writer called Cody and Brandi an "unlikable" duo and alluded to their presentation in the show Rhodes To The Top.

"Bro, him and his wife are the two most unlikable people on the planet. If anybody saw that show, you hated those two individuals, and Cody was a babyface at the time in AEW. He has a connection with the marks, the marks, not the audience." [H/T WrestlingInc]

It remains to be seen whether Brandi Rhodes will make an appearance at WrestleMania 40.

