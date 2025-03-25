"You should cost Cody the title at 'Mania," "Retire already" - Fans erupt after legend rejects a blockbuster return to WWE

A WWE legend was recently urged to return to the global juggernaut by a fan. However, he chose to dismiss the idea, garnering varied reactions on social media.

The star in question is Dustin Rhodes. He is currently part of AEW and has been with the promotion since 2019. Recently, a fan on X/Twitter suggested that he return to the Stamford-based promotion. The Natural politely turned down the idea and claimed that he was happy in All Elite Wrestling.

"No! I am happy where I am at," Dustin wrote.

Dustin's post received both positive and negative reactions from X/Twitter users. However, the majority of fans were happy to see the ROH World Tag Team Champion in AEW.

"Don’t nobody want you back anyways, we got the right Rhodes in WWE. Retire already," a user commented.

"That's most important! I'm very happy for you," a person wrote.

"Too bad. You could be wrestling Cody [Rhodes] for the championship," a fan tweeted.

"Doing something that makes you happy week in week out is one of the best things in life, respect Dustin," a fan commented.

One fan wrote that Dustin Rhodes should return to WWE to cost Cody Rhodes his world title against John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Cody Rhodes gave his take on Dustin Rhodes possibly being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

In an interview with Rosenberg Wrestling, Cody Rhodes said Dustin Rhodes deserved a place in the WWE Hall of Fame. The American Nightmare added that he would be honored to induct his brother if given the opportunity.

"Yeah. I would certainly, even if he [Dustin Rhodes] didn't pick me, I would be so excited to be there. He obviously deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, and he meets the criteria to do so."

Cody is set to face John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Dustin Rhodes recently signed a contract extension with AEW. With The Natural ruling out a potential return to the global juggernaut, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in All Elite Wrestling.

