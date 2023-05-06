"You guys have the history" - Fans want former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion to face Saraya after 2070 days at AEW All In

The wrestling world wants a former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion to face Saraya at the upcoming AEW All In pay-per-view. The star is none other than Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks).

Both the AEW star and the NJPW star wrestled each other during their time together in WWE. It is also to be noted that Saraya's final match in the Stamford-based promotion was a multi-women match and one of her opponents was Moné.

It was the same match in which she suffered a career-threatening neck injury. Saraya was forced to stay away from in-ring competition for nearly five years.

Earlier today, the former WWE Divas Champion took to Twitter to ask her fans about who they believe her All In opponent should be.

"Who do you guys wanna see me face at at the gonna be sold tf out Wembley Stadium?? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👇 @AEW," Saraya tweeted.

A plethora of fans wanted Mercedes Moné to make her AEW debut at All In facing the leader of The Outcasts.

Some preferred that the former NXT Women's Champion goes after the top title in the promotion.

Saraya shares her honest thoughts on former WWE Champion CM Punk

One of the most controversial stars in the wrestling world is two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk. The self-proclaimed Best in the World has been away from pro-wrestling since the backstage brawl at the AEW All Out pay-per-view last year.

There have been several reports that Punk was difficult to work with and the morale backstage was better in his absence. Wrestling veterans such as Chris Jericho called the Second City Saint 'a cancer' to the locker room.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has also been very vocal about his thoughts on Punk. While there have been several reports that the Straight Edge Savior was set to return to AEW, the wrestling veteran claimed that he doesn't care about it. He also advised Tony Khan to focus more on building his weekly shows.

During a recent interview with BBC Norfolk, the leader of The Outcasts shared her experience working with the Second City Saint.

"I said this before with Punk, he’s always been an absolute sweetheart to me. He’s been very helpful, given a lot of advice over the years, since basically near the beginning of when I was in WWE. And then coming into AEW, he had reached out to me and it’s just like, if you need anything, you know. He’s just… really awesome," said Saraya. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

The Anti-Diva also claimed that she would be happy to see Punk back in AEW.

Who do you think should be the former NXT Women's Champion's opponent at the All In pay-per-view? Let us know in the comments section below.

