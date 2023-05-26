"You guys signed Edge?", "Welcome to AEW" - Fans spot potential clue in top champion's cryptic post

Fans were left buzzing with excitement after AEW Trios Champion Brody King posted a cryptic tweet, sparking speculation about the potential signing of wrestling legend Edge.

The post came in response to the announcement of AEW Collision making its debut in Chicago on June 17. King took to Twitter and simple reaction. This cryptic message immediately caught the attention of fans, drawing comparisons to the memorable promos delivered by Paul Heyman at One Night Stand 2005.

Heyman's memorable moment came when Matt Hardy was absent after revealing Lita and Edge's affair. Fans demanded Hardy's reinstatement, feeling he was treated unfairly.

Heyman capitalized on the charged atmosphere, seizing the opportunity to taunt Edge directly. "Hide your wives, it's Edge!" provoked an explosive chant of "You screwed Matt," while his mention of "Matt Freaking Hardy" intensified the tension with Edge.

Twitter erupted with reactions from wrestling fans, with many speculating whether Brody King's cryptic post hinted at Edge signing with AEW. Some wrestling fans even shared the Rated R Superstar's iconic reaction image from that infamous promo.

Check out the reactions below:

As the AEW Collision event draws closer, the anticipation for surprises and big-name signings is at an all-time high. As of now, Edge's potential arrival in the Jacksonville-based promtion remains uncertain, given his current contract with WWE.

Wrestling veterans weigh in on Edge's potenital move to AEW

Edge, who has contemplated retirement multiple times before, has garnered significant interest from fans. They hope to see him compete in All Elite Wrestling before his final exit about a potential reunion with his friend Christian Cage.

However on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veterans Disco Inferno and Konnan expressed their belief that Edge would likely remain with WWE until retirement.

"If he [Edge] says he’s going to retire, he’s probably going to retire. I don’t see Edge going to AEW to be honest with you, because WWE’s paying him good, pretty penny, you know," Disco Inferno said. [From 00:50 – 00:59]

Konnan cited factors such as a good salary, a favorable schedule, the utilization of his wife Beth Phoenix, and creative control as reasons for him to stay.

"Right. […] With an excellent schedule and they use his wife [Beth Pheonix], and he probably has complete creative control. Why would he go anywhere?" [From 01:00 – 01:08]

While it remains to be seen whether Edge will make the leap to All Elite Wrestling, his next move in the wrestling business remains uncertain.

Do you want see Edge in Tony Khan-led promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the commets section below.

