“YOU HAVE TO BEAT GUNTHER AND FINISH THE STORY” - Fans erupt to ex-WWE star wanting a comeback after 4 years

A former WWE Superstar has recently teased making an appearance at WrestleMania and challenging Gunther in hopes of once more holding the Intercontinental Championship. This was Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

Cardona has made a name for himself on the independent circuit, having competed for several major promotions including IMPACT Wrestling, GCW, NWA, MLW and AEW. His various appearances have helped him create his self-proclaimed moniker, 'Indy God.'

Earlier today, Fightful posted on Twitter asking fans who they wanted as Gunther's challenger at WrestleMania 40. Matt Cardona joined in the thread and suggested himself as a contender. Fans were excited at him teasing a WWE return and thought he was a great opponent for the champion.

Expand Tweet

Fans wanted him to recreate his WrestleMania moment and win the title at the Showcase of The Immortals once more. One fan even wished for him to bring back the old white straps of the title.

Other fans wanted him to return as Matt Cardona, and not as Zack Ryder as they were fans of his current presentation, similar to how Cody Rhodes came in as The American Nightmare during his return to WWE.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gunther comments on his potential WrestleMania opponent

After defending his title against Jey Uso, mainly due to the interference of the latter's twin brother Jimmy, Gunther was able to escape with his Intercontinental Championship and is looking forward to his next contender at WrestleMania 40.

On a recent edition of the Battleground Podcast, the leader of Imperium was asked how he felt about Chad Gable being his challenger, seeing as he has been determined to dethrone him. He acknowledged Gable, and how great of an athlete he was, but mentioned that others may have their eyes on his title.

"I honestly gotta say, he's [Chad Gable] not the only one, I guess, That’s just the life of a champion. A bunch of guys want a piece of them. That being said, I think he’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s a great technician, and the matches we had I think we were phenomenal, and the audience enjoyed them a lot." [From 06:30 to 06:50]

He mentioned that his WrestleMania opponent is not set in stone yet, and is looking forward to seeing who this could be.

"So if it should come to that, for WrestleMania, then yeah, I’m here for it. But we have to see. I think there are a few options in the pipeline. I don’t know what’s in store for 'Mania." [From 06:51 to 07:03]

With it being almost just a mere month till The Show of Shows, the next contender for the Intercontinental Championship could be revealed soon, and they will have the tall task of looking to dethrone The Ring General.

Who do you think Gunther's WrestleMania opponent should be? Let us know in the comments section below.