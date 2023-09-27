"You’ll be having that Triple H finger point real soon," "WE NEED U" - Fans convinced another major AEW star is joining WWE after Jade Cargill

Following Jade Cargill's move to WWE being made official by the promotion, the support for the former TBS Champion has been overwhelming, including from stars she used to work with, like Ricky Starks.

Cargill spent three years with All Elite Wrestling, leaving a legacy as one of the promotion's most dominant singles competitors, as she only has two losses to her name. She is the second star to officially move from AEW to WWE, following Cody Rhodes. She may not be the last, as several All Elite talents have seemingly received attention from the Stamford-based promotion.

On Twitter earlier today, Ricky Starks congratulated Jade Cargill, as the two were close friends. Previous reports have also indicated that WWE was interested in him, which sparked conversations from the fans that he could be the next star to make the move.

Having a good relationship with Cargill and The American Nightmare could convince him to move once his contract expires.

Expand Tweet

Fans immediately teased The Absolute One's move to the Stamford-based promotion and even referenced Goldberg's "You're Next!" to express what they think would happen regarding Ricky Starks.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan expressed that Starks could be one of the most sought-after free agents during the bidding war of 2024, a time when many stars will become free agents.

Expand Tweet

One fan even teased the possibility of Starks being the next former AEW star who will be seen standing next to Triple H with his finger pointed at him.

Expand Tweet

Another also suggested that his debut match, should he make the move, would be against John Cena.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan commented on Jade Cargill's move to WWE

The AEW President recently got to address former TBS Champion Jade Cargill's move to the Stamford-based promotion being made official earlier today.

During the media call for the WrestleDream pay-per-view, Khan was all praises for her. He talked about her having a great run in AEW and how she was always welcome there.

"I have only positive things to say about Jade, she's always welcome here. She had a great run with us, and has a great career in front of her. Wishing her nothing but the best for the future."

Expand Tweet

Following Jade Cargill being the second AEW star to make a move to WWE a year after Cody Rhodes did so, it may have opened more possibilities for similar moves to take place.

Who would you want to see join Cargill and Rhodes in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.