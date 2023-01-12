"You made the wrong move" - Wrestling fans call out Cody Rhodes for leaving AEW amid false rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia

Cody Rhodes leaving AEW to make a return to WWE was one of the biggest stories of 2022.

2023 began in explosive fashion as Vince McMahon made a return to the company he built into a global wrestling juggernaut. Following his return, there were widespread rumors that WWE was sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Those reports were debunked within hours and there was confusion about what the situation really was. Before the reports were denied, there were other news stories about WWE talent willing to leave the company if the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund took over.

In light of this news, fans took to Twitter to seek humor amid the chaos. Some called out Cody Rhodes for making the wrong move by leaving All Elite Wrestling for the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE Rent Free Spots @WWERentFree Cody Rhodes returning to AEW after Vince McMahon sold WWE to Saudi Arabia: Cody Rhodes returning to AEW after Vince McMahon sold WWE to Saudi Arabia: https://t.co/7XsFf7Q1j3

𝗞𝗔𝗠𝗠𝗬 ☝️ USO @kammy_wrestling @WWERentFree Cody after his next negotiations with WWE go from 3 Million to 6 million after the sale. @WWERentFree Cody after his next negotiations with WWE go from 3 Million to 6 million after the sale. https://t.co/AUwII4EpPY

Balder @DreadnaughtVal @WWERentFree The irony of his character right now is impeccable @WWERentFree The irony of his character right now is impeccable

Brian @Brian72362522 @WWERentFree If I am Tony Khan I would not allow him back, he left cause he thought the grass is greener on the other side. Let him go to TNA or new Japan or nwa @WWERentFree If I am Tony Khan I would not allow him back, he left cause he thought the grass is greener on the other side. Let him go to TNA or new Japan or nwa

This was not the only big news to emerge that day. Stephanie McMahon, who was appointed as the co-CEO along with Nick Khan after Vince McMahon's retirement, announced that she was stepping down from all her roles in WWE following the return of her father.

AEW's Ricky Starks praised WWE superstar Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' first run with the TNT Championship was widely praised as the former AEW EVP would issue open challenges to anyone, including those who were not part of the company.

The likes of Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, and Warhorse made their AEW television debuts by challenging the American Nightmare for the TNT title. The former FTW Champion called his match against Cody his favorite.

“My first favorite match would be against Cody Rhodes. That was the match where I made my debut on Dynamite. That was the match that helped me get a contract with AEW. Also, too, that’s one of my good friends. So that sticks out in my head [as] one of my favorite matches. The other being [against] another Seattle hometown hero, Darby Allin. I had a match against him as well. So that’d be a second.” Starks said. [H/T Wrestletalk]

After sustaining a gruesome pectoral injury back in 2022, the younger Rhodes brother has been absent for quite a while. He is widely expected to make a return at Royal Rumble and go on to challenge for the title he has dreamt of since childhood, the World Championship.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes