"You’re cookin TK" - Fans erupt as Tony Khan announces wrestling legend’s AEW return after 32 months

The long-standing working relationship between Tony Khan's AEW and NJPW continues to churn out some enthralling dream showdowns. The promotion announced yet another one, with the fans erupting for Khan's booking.

As announced during tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, The American Dragon Bryan Danielson is set to battle Japanese legend Yuji Nagata in a blockbuster encounter on this week's episode of Collision.

The match was made official on their X account following the announcement by Tony Khan at the programming.

"This Saturday, 1/27 Bossier City, LA Saturday Night #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT @bryandanielson vs @nagata769 Legend Yuji Nagata returns to @TNTdrama, the network where he established his immaculate reputation in America, to collide vs. Bryan Danielson THIS SATURDAY!"

Nagata is set to return to the All Elite landscape after nearly three years, with his last bout being against Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Championship.

As soon as this announcement was made, fans on social media erupted for the AEW President to book this mega showdown and expressed their excitement to see Bryan and Nagata clash this Saturday on Collision.

Fans react to Tony Khan booking Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata for AEW Collision

Tony Khan announced the return of his own top star for Dynamite after 17 months

Apart from bringing back Yuji Nagata, Tony Khan also announced the return of one of his own top stars for this week's edition of their flagship programming, Dynamite. Of course, we are talking about Thunder Rosa.

Rosa had been out of action for a long time due to an injury that had forced her to relinquish her AEW Women's World title as well. After making her return to action on last week's Collision against Queen Aminata, Khan announced that Rosa would be booked to compete on Dynamite after nearly 17 months.

The former champion made an impactful comeback on the show, defeating Red Velvet with a shotgun dropkick and followed it up with the Tijuana Bomb for the win.

With Thunder Rosa back with a bang, it would be interesting to see her rise back to the top of the mountain in AEW.

Do you think Tony would position Thunder Rosa as one of his top stars again? Sound off in the comments!

