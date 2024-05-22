"You're going to continue to lose goodwill" - WWE legend goes off at AEW President Tony Khan

A WWE legend has gone off at AEW President Tony Khan. He has been critical of Tony in the past as well.

Eric Bischoff has been part of the wrestling business since his days in WCW. He gained a vast amount of experience running WCW and even beat WWE in the ratings for 83 Weeks. Given his experience of the business, Bischoff gives his expertise and opinions on his podcast when he talks about various promotions.

Eric Bischoff has been especially critical of Tony Khan in recent months as his company is experiencing a drop in viewership. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff highlighted the main reason why AEW is losing its audience:

"Tony Khan unfortunately either because of Dave's influence or maybe just because they see things the same way they're friends. Doesn't matter. Tony Khan has the same vision for AEW. It's dream matches and high quality technical matches for the sake of them without any real story or talent that can execute it. That's the problem."

He continued:

"You can change that format a hundred different times and unless you change your vision and your strategy that goes with it, it won't f***ing matter. You're kidding yourself. You're kidding your audience and you're going to continue to lose goodwill. Changing a format...sure....revamping or analyzing your vision and the strategy that goes with it is what it's going to take."

Tony Khan has hinted at "special" plans for AEW Double or Nothing 2024

AEW Double or Nothing is set to take place on May 26 and will be headlined by Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage who will compete for the AEW World Championship. This show will also mark the fifth anniversary of the promotion.

During a recent interview on The Rocker Morning Show, Tony Khan mentioned that he has "special" plans in place for AEW Double or Nothing:

"Having every Wednesday night on TBS at 8 pm and having every Friday and Saturday on TNT, that’s pretty special. But this 5-year anniversary show is the biggest milestone we’ve ever hit and we’re gonna do it in a very special way. I’ve got a lot of really cool things planned and I promise it’s gonna be a classic show. You’re gonna love it this Sunday.” [H/T PWMania]

It will be interesting to see what those special plans are that the AEW boss has in place for Double or Nothing.