“YOU'RE TELLING ME TONY PICKED RIC FLAIR OVER GOLDBERG????” - Fans erupt in anger after WWE legend says he wanted to work with top AEW star

Fans were less than impressed after WWE legend Goldberg revealed that he tried to be a part of Sting’s retirement match but to no avail.

Tony Khan, however, opted for Ric Flair and brought him to AEW to be a part of the WCW Icon’s retirement match which is going to be at Revolution next year. Goldberg appeared on the Steve & Captain Evil show and said that he tried to be a part of the match because Sting was an inspiration to him.

"Sting is the reason why I broke into the business. Sting set a great example. He’s about to retire. I tried to be part of his retirement match. I would not have chosen to get into the world of professional wrestling if it wasn’t for Sting. He was a normal dude who went out and did abnormal things.” [H/T WrestlingHeadlines]

Fan reactions

After his revelation, reactions from the fans were a mixed bag. While some were happy that he was not a part of Sting’s last match, some took shots at TK for going with Ric Flair.

More fan reactions

Golberg’s admiration for Sting should not come as a surprise as the two men were once an integral part of WCW and were also among the company’s biggest names. They then went on to be work in WWE as well.

Former WWE star Adam Copeland, fka Edge, talks about working with Sting

Former WWE champion Adam Copeland opened up about his experience of working alongside Sting. The two men worked together in a tag team match at AEW Full Gear where they came out victorious against Christian Cage & co.

Copeland was talking to 3NT Wrestling when he said how the WWE Hall of Famer is universally respected among his peers and how has an aura that not many have.

"I've said before, anyone within the industry, part of the reason they got into the industry is because of a guy like Sting. He's universally respected, universally loved, not just by the fan base, but by the people in the industry because he's a class act. I can't say enough about the man. We've been friends for years, but to now actually share a locker room with him, to share the same space in the ring with him, he has an aura. [H/T WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see how Sting’s final match will go and who he will face. All in all, it will be a fitting end to a great career.

