"You and Sammy both get the finger tonight" - AEW star Matt Hardy lashes out at fan for making fun of Jeff Hardy's injury

A popular AEW social media parody account has received backlash from Matt Hardy following comments ahead of tonight's Rampage episode.

Rampage will feature Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in No DQ singles action. The match was taped on Wednesday night and a report from PWInsider stated that Hardy suffered a broken nose as he was "rocked hard" by Guevara. It was not clear if Hardy suffered a concussion or not.

Matt took to X to promote tonight's Hardy vs. Guevara match and reminded everyone how he and Guevara had a bloody feud in 2020. A fan account, titled AEW Disciplinary Committee (Parody), re-tweeted Matt's post and mocked him in referring to how his brother was hurt in tonight's taped match.

"Hey everyone! Tune in tonight to see my brother get knocked out for real! Remember, Sammy did it to ME too! Stay classy Matt," the parody account wrote.

Matt quickly fired back and labeled this as a troll account. He promised that the fan and Guevara would "get the finger" on tonight's Rampage episode.

"Look, it’s an internet nobody parading around as an "AEW Disciplinary Committee" troll account & judging me. That’s adorable, cupcake. How about you keep anonymously s**posting & I’ll handle the pro wrestling aspect, sweetpea. You & Sammy both get the finger tonight. #AEWRampage," Matt wrote.

Jeff has not chimed in on the discussion as of this writing, but he did re-tweet Matt's original post reminding everyone about 2020.

Tonight's No DQ match between Hardy and Guevara will be their first-ever in-ring meeting.

Special start time and more for tonight's AEW Rampage

Tonight's AEW Rampage episode will have a special start time of 7pm ET on TNT due to NBA programming airing in the usual timeslot. The episode will replay at 11:30pm ET.

A No DQ match between Jeff Hardy and Sammy Guevara opened up the Rampage taping for tonight, but it is expected to air as the main event. If not, the match taped as the main event on Wednesday was 12-man action with Jay White, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Satnam Singh.

The company has also announced two more matches for tonight's Rampage. Anna Jay will take on Queen Aminata, while Dustin Rhodes will team with The Von Erichs to take on three students from The Nightmare Factory. There will also be a segment with Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker.

The rest of this article contains *SPOILERS* for tonight's AEW Rampage episode. Please avoid the following if you do not want to be spoiled!

Below are full spoiler results for tonight's Rampage episode on TNT:

Sammy Guevara defeated Jeff Hardy in a No DQ match

Dustin Rhodes, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich defeated Shimbashi, Romeo Cruz, and an unknown enhancement talent

Queen Aminata defeated Anna Jay

Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn defeated Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno

