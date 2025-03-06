"You take easy money from Tony," "He was never offered a WWE deal" - Fans slam top AEW star for his comments on Triple H

A top star fired some shots at Triple H before he joined AEW. Fans have now slammed him for his comments.

Before Will Ospreay joined AEW, he was rumored to join WWE. However, the deal didn't go through, and he ended up joining the Jacksonville-based promotion to be closer to his partner and her son. After signing with All Elite Wrestling, Triple H referenced Ospreay during an interview, claiming that the Aerial Assassin didn't like the grind. Ospreay responded to these comments on Dynamite by making some personal remarks about him.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the AEW star was asked why he took The Game's comments so personally. The Aerial Assassin only responded to Hunter because of what was said about him. He further reiterated that The Game's comments hurt him because everyone knew about his situation and why he wanted to remain in the UK.

“I’ve told everybody about my situation and why I want to remain in the UK, which is why that kind of hurt me a little bit.”

Fans took this opportunity to slam Will Ospreay for his comments towards Triple H. Check out some of the comments below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)

Vince Russo believes Triple H will be out of WWE in 2026

Triple H has been running the creative side of WWE ever since he took over from Vince McMahon a few years ago. Under The Game's guidance, WWE has achieved record-breaking gate numbers and attendance figures.

WrestleMania 40 was one of the biggest WrestleManias of all time. However, there has been a lot of criticism about storylines and the creative direction that the company is moving in.

Speaking on the Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo reiterated his belief that Hunter will be out of WWE by 2026. He stated that the creative direction has not been good for the past two years, and the company has relied on The Rock and Brian Gewirtz to save them when it comes to WrestleMania.

"I've been saying this for a very long time. When we get to [2026], I do not believe that Triple H is gonna be a part of the WWE. I'm staying on that and I'm not moving off of that because, Coach, now we've got a little big of a history. The WWE creative has s*cked. Let's just look at the last two years. Has s*cked for the last two years until Rock and Brian Gewirtz insert themselves. When Rock comes back right before 'Mania now two years in a row, it's a whole different ball game," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Vince Russo's prediction about Triple H's future comes true.

