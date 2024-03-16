"You've got to stop doing" - Chris Jericho urged a top AEW star to stop using a major move

Chris Jericho is having a fantabulous run in AEW, and he has recently talked about working with the younger guys. One of the younger wrestlers, who recently signed with AEW full-time, opened up about the advice that Jericho had given him, even before he joined the Jacksonville-based company.

That wrestler is Will Ospreay, who had an amazing match with Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution PPV. The Aerial Assassin, known for his high-flying moves, was recently on the Talk is Jericho podcast and reminisced about how Y2J was looking out for the younger wrestlers.

"I appreciated that so much, you have no idea. I was sat in my room in my parents' house, you called me up and went 'do you mind i we have a chat?' I was like, 'yeah, go for it.' and you went 'listen man, I've just watched you take a DDT off the apron. You've got to stop doing, you've got to be calm about this,' and I really did appreciate it because even though I'm in control of what I'm doing, but deep down, I was like, 'you give a sh*t'. You care too much to be like you've got a long career, you can be bigger than this, but you got to wind your neck in on these things." he said. [H/T: WrestlingINC.com]

One of Ospreay's initial matches in the Jacksonville-based company was against Chris Jericho at All In 2023.

Chris Jericho has a unique take on Mercedes Mone's debut at Big Business

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks in the WWE) got a huge pop when she made her All Elite debut during the Big Business edition of AEW Dynamite.

Jericho, who has been with Tony Khan since 2019, had a unique take on the debut. He revealed all about it on the Gabby AF podcast.

"She's more than just a star in the women's division. She's got that star quality that I don't even remember Sasha Banks anymore. It's Mercedes Mone which is a much cooler name to me anyway. When she shows up on an AEW show, it's like, 'Oh my gosh, she's here too?!'. he said.

With Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega talking about working with the younger wrestlers, it remains to be seen where a stint with Tony Khan will take them.

