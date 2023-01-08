"You will probably never work in WWE because of this pic" - Twitter reacts to major AEW star taking a sly dig at Vince McMahon following his return

The wrestling world recently reacted to AEW star Max Caster taking a cheeky jibe at Vince McMahon following his WWE return.

McMahon shocked the pro wrestling industry with his comeback to the sports entertainment juggernaut's board of directors earlier this week. He had previously retired in July 2022 after a series of allegations against him.

AEW star and one-half of The Acclaimed, Max Caster, took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Vince McMahon's return and shared a throwback picture of him flipping the bird at the 77-year-old's Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles. Caster added that he is excited about this week's Dynamite and hinted at recreating the iconic gesture.

The Twitterati erupted at The Acclaimed member's post, with one fan claiming that Max Caster will never work in WWE because of his actions. Another user urged Caster and Anthony Bowens to not join the global juggernaut in the future.

Below are some of the reactions:

Justin Mai @J_Mai02 @PlatinumMax Love the hate on Vince and WWE. But without them most these guys wouldn’t even be wrestlers. You’re over, focus on you and AEW. Hate that dogs are always taken. Let’s enjoy all the amazing talent and wrestling for once. @PlatinumMax Love the hate on Vince and WWE. But without them most these guys wouldn’t even be wrestlers. You’re over, focus on you and AEW. Hate that dogs are always taken. Let’s enjoy all the amazing talent and wrestling for once.

James Olson @Tokenfour201 @PlatinumMax Hey look Cena 2.0 trying to look hard by flipping the bird to a sidewalk @PlatinumMax Hey look Cena 2.0 trying to look hard by flipping the bird to a sidewalk

Frank Henaghan @cobltss @PlatinumMax Funny pic, because if WWE offered you a contract and it was a lot more the AEW you’d be on the first flight to Stamford @PlatinumMax Funny pic, because if WWE offered you a contract and it was a lot more the AEW you’d be on the first flight to Stamford

#n8itude @n8itude @PlatinumMax Maybe stop mentioning them, get your guys (AEW roster) trending instead. @PlatinumMax Maybe stop mentioning them, get your guys (AEW roster) trending instead.

Woken Dreadpool @WokenDreadpool @PlatinumMax Normally I don't like Max Caster and I'm not starting today but he's 100% right on this no doubt. @PlatinumMax Normally I don't like Max Caster and I'm not starting today but he's 100% right on this no doubt.

Ovi 1 ✪ @ovi_hhwshow @PlatinumMax You never know what the future holds. Actions are reserved in the forefront. We must acknowledge the discipline to always be great. @PlatinumMax You never know what the future holds. Actions are reserved in the forefront. We must acknowledge the discipline to always be great.

AEW President Tony Khan recently reacted to Vince McMahon's WWE return

Shortly after Vince McMahon's WWE return was made official, Tony Khan seemingly took a cheeky shot at him on Twitter.

He claimed that "everyone at work" was being nice to him, possibly hinting at some of the All Elite Wrestling stars released by McMahon looking to jump ship to work with Triple H.

"Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours! I wonder why... It must be belated holiday spirit. See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of @AEWonTV live, Friday Night #AEWRampage + #BattleOfTheBelts, back-to-back LIVE Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT," Tony Khan tweeted.

While it has been reported that Vince McMahon will not be involved with the creative side of things upon his WWE return, it remains to be seen how this whole saga affects the weekly programming.

It will also be interesting to see if Tony Khan can take advantage of the potential turmoil in the Stamford-based promotion and regain some of the lost momentum for All Elite Wrestling.

What do you think about Vince McMahon's surprising return? Let us know in the comments section below.

