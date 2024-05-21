Young Bucks' mind games with Tony Khan continue, copy AEW CEO's big announcement word-for-word

The Young Bucks recently copied AEW CEO Tony Khan's tweet and furthered their mind games with the latter after ambushing him on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago. Nicholas and Matthew Jackson also serve as the EVPs of All Elite Wrestling.

All Elite Wrestling is closing in on its fifth anniversary, and President Tony Khan recently thanked fans on X for their contributions. However, The Young Bucks used Tony's post to play mind games, as they went on to post the exact same message on their timeline.

The Young Bucks have become a thorn in Tony's flesh since the post-Dynasty episode of Dynamite. During the show, Jack Perry and The Young Bucks launched a brutal assault on Khan.

"This week is @AEW’s five-year anniversary! Thank you all who watch AEW! We're celebrating Sunday, where it all began five years ago: #AEWDoN ppv @MGMGrand! But before don, an exciting go-home Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tomorrow! Thanks to @TBSNetwork, we'll have an overrun tomorrow!" the post read.

Expand Tweet

The Young Bucks will team up with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry to take on Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood in the Anarchy in The Arena Match at Double or Nothing this weekend.

Matt Morgan on Tony Khan potentially bringing back Sting as AEW Commissioner

The Icon retired from professional wrestling at the Revolution PPV event in March 2024. The veteran has stated many times that he does not intend to become an on-screen personality in All Elite Wrestling post his retirement.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan addressed the possibility of Sting's return. The veteran noted that bringing back Sting wouldn't help the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"No, No! Okay! On air personalities, I'm like 50-50; it depends on who is playing it. At the end of the day, whoever it is, everybody knows it's not real. You're saying there's a chance to get Sting on television; maybe it would help, but it wouldn't. That's not gonna help Tony [Khan] get out of his own way. Tony getting out of his own way is hiring a godd**n booker who knows how to book pro wrestling without being on the pro wrestling circuit," Matt said. (33:11 - 34:02)

WWE Hall of Famer Sting's current contract status with the Jacksonville-based promotion post his retirement match is unknown. It will be interesting to see if The Icon decides to return to the promotion in a non-wrestling role in the future.