"Young Bucks at RAW holy sh*t" - WWE Universe makes hilarious claims of AEW EVPs being spotted in the crowd

A pocket of WWE fans on social media have decided to poke fun at AEW Executive Vice-Presidents The Young Bucks following the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Matt and Nick Jackson have had a tendency to rub people the wrong way. After all, the breakthrough moment in their careers was when they stopped caring about what people thought and made 'killing the business' their motto.

However, it seems like fans over the past year have labeled The Young Bucks as crybabies following the drama involving CM Punk that ended with Punk getting fired from AEW.

Some fans thought that they saw the infamous tag team on the most recent edition of RAW.

Expand Tweet

The picture above is, of course, not The Young Bucks, but they are Chad Gable's children after they witnessed their dad lose to Gunther in the main event of Raw. However, due to the fact that they are dressed in their father's colorful merchandise and headbands, a few fans have compared them to The Young Bucks.

Here are some of the tweets

Matt and Nick Jackson signed new multi-year deals with All Elite Wrestling in July 2023, meaning that they will be with AEW for the foreseeable future. So, while fans of WWE can poke fun at the AEW EVPs all they want, they won't have to worry about them appearing on Monday Night RAW for at least the next few years.

Did The Young Bucks celebrate CM Punk being fired after AEW Collision?

The backstage feud between CM Punk and The Young Bucks has been well-documented over the past year, and while many people wanted the two parties to sort things out for the good of the company, it never came to be. But did The Bucks celebrate CM Punk's departure after the most recent edition of AEW Collision?

The closing angle of the show was The Bucks coming to save FTR from getting beaten down by Bullet Club Gold, meaning that when the show went off the air, Matt and Nick were still in the ring in front of the crowd.

Expand Tweet

A fan caught Matt Jackson running around the ring with his hands up, which a lot of people saw as taking a 'victory lap' after the news of Punk being fired broke just hours before Collision went live.

Do you think Matt and Nick Jackson are crybabies? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena