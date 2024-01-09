"Yummy" - AEW star Mariah May shares picture with rumored WWE signing 

AEW star Mariah May, who recently made her in-ring debut for the promotion, has shared pictures with a wrestler who may be imminently signing with WWE.

In a post on X, Mariah May shared photographs with NJPW Strong Women's Champion Giulia, who, according to recent speculations, is expected to join WWE. The Stardom talent is one of the foremost female wrestlers in the world, and her contract with the Tokyo-based promotion expires in March 2024.

The pictures are from a matchup between Giulia and May at a Stardom show held in August 2023. The encounter was a hard-hitting affair, with Giulia securing the win at the end.

Giulia, according to recent reports, is expected to join NXT and go to the WWE Performance Center unless she is deemed ready to arrive on the main roster directly. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Giulia may take some time after her exit from Stardom to improve her English-speaking competencies, though sources in the WWE are reportedly more than confident in her skills.

May wrestled for the Jacksonville-based promotion for the first time on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, defeating Queen Aminata before being confronted by the Virtuosa, Deonna Purrazzo.

Female AEW star believes she needs to convince Tony Khan to bring back popular show

A major star of the AEW women's division has said that she needs to persuade Tony Khan to sanction the time required to bring back a popular show from the company's early years.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, in a conversation with DS Shin of Ring the Belle, discussed the Waiting Room, a program she hosted on the show. Baker discussed the resourcefulness of the production team that figured out how to set up a model of a dentist's office outside the ring, which could later be taken apart.

"That was fun. That would be.... The thing with the waiting room is, what people don't realize is how much time it took to set up. It was during Daily's Place during the pandemic, and they have this whole set, which was amazing. Our crew is fantastic and they did this, it felt like overnight, this whole dental office set. To actually put it up and we were able to set it up on the ground and away from the ring."

Confident that the AEW crew involved are capable of working out a way to construct a similar set in the ring, Baker said that what would be needed is the time it takes to develop the show again and that she would have to convince President Tony Khan that she is worth that time.

"There would need to be some sort of logistics of how you could set that up and take it down in the middle of a wrestling ring. I don't know what the answer is, but I'm sure it can be done. If it can be done, the AEW crew would figure out a way. It just takes a lot of time. You have to have the time. I guess I have to convince Tony Khan that I'm worth that much time again," she said. [H/T, Fightful]

The Doctor has been on a lengthy hiatus, and her last match saw her unsuccessfully challenge Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship on Collision.

