Zelina Vega shocks WWE Universe after seemingly reacting to CM Punk's AEW firing

Top WWE star Zelina Vega tweeted a cryptic message, and fans were quick to assume it was CM Punk, who recently got terminated from AEW and is speculated to make a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Former WWE and AEW world champion CM Punk is the talk of the town among the wrestling community, as his getting terminated from the All Elite promotion has come as a shocker to many in the realm of wrestling. Furthermore, the internet wrestling community is also divided regarding the whole situation.

Meanwhile, several wrestlers and veterans have also taken their respective stand on the circumstances. Moreover, the current WWE female star and member of the LWO faction, Zelina Vega, might have just made her stand clear in the CM Punk situation with a cryptic tweet. Vega tweeted a red "X" mark to intensify speculation.

While the tweet could mean anything, the majority of users who reacted to the tweet referenced Punk and his "X" sign, which he also used on the Real World championship title belt before getting fired from AEW.

Many fans even declared that Punk's WWE return is apparently confirmed, with a company's star tweeting his "X" sign during the ongoing speculations regarding the Second City Saint heading to the Stamford-based promotion. Let's take a look at some of the best reactions:

Possibility of CM Punk going back to WWE

Even before his AEW debut in 2021, the WWE CCO, Triple H, was asked whether he would be open to doing business with CM Punk during an interview with Pardon My Take, here is what The Cerebral Assassin stated while also revealing when he last talked to the Best in the World:

"Last time I talked to [Punk]? A year and a half, a year and three quarters ago. A funny thing that people will constantly will say when his return is, but in some way, that has to be what he wants. People go, 'make the call.' Who says if we make the call that he wants to answer? What if we make the call and he's like, 'I'm not interested in doing that anymore.' Maybe he's just done with it. This business is too all in to just go, 'Ehhhh, alright, I'll do it,'" [H/T Fightful]

Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether The Game would be open to welcoming back the Second City Saint now that he is in charge of the creatives or if he would avoid any drama from taking place in the future.

