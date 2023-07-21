Has the current hottest storyline in AEW surpassed the long-term and legendary "The Bloodline" story? Fans on Twitter provide their opinions on the same.

The Bloodline Saga is undoubtedly one of the greatest long-term stories ever told in the history of pro wrestling. WWE struck gold by transforming Roman Reigns into the Anoa'i family's Tribal Chief, who manipulates his cousins to be at the top. Although the faction of Roman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa has collapsed, the story continues and is still a big draw for the Stamford-based promotion.

Meanwhile, AEW is also giving the fans must-watch television with probably the most entertaining storyline between AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole. Ever since they were forced to be a tag team, the story of the two trying to co-exist slowly developing into a bromance never fails to entertain viewers.

While both the amazing programs on WWE and AEW, respectively, are being enjoyed by casual wrestling fans, the Internet Wrestling Community is comparing the products of both major wrestling promotions.

Recently, a user shared an interesting theory on Twitter where he claimed that the MJF-Cole bromance story is already better than the three years of The Bloodline Saga. It's a debatable opinion and fans have already begun comparing both the ongoing angles, giving their thoughts on the same:

Brian Meza Canepa @BrianHd19 @TranquiloClubYT Am I crazy to be in favor of this? I'm tired of the bloodline and I haven't had this fun in a lot time in wrestling, do not drop the ball with this Tony, is too good to end soon

DukeNukem3DO @DukeNukem3D0 @TranquiloClubYT But but but CiNeMa

chels @AconitumBloom @TranquiloClubYT easily. four weeks of them building vs three years of nothing happening and the same promo day after day, with every match ending the same.



i'll take the former.

While some fans think that a mere one-month angle is already better than the three-year Bloodline saga, a big section of fans wholeheartedly disagree with the same and claim WWE's storyline to be way better at this point. Here is what they said:

Fadhil Raihan @fadhilmidoriya @TranquiloClubYT Typical aew smark no surprise there🤫🤫🤫🤫🥴🥴🥴🥱🥱🥱🥱

Ramil Javier @ramilvjavier @TranquiloClubYT Not even close



And we’re only more than a month in.

MetalMadness00 @Metal_Madness00 @TranquiloClubYT Least the Usos are tag champs, MJF & Cole can’t and won’t say that

Is the angle between MJF and Adam Cole going long-term like The Bloodline or they will break up soon?

Although MJF and Adam Cole have been doing great together for the past few weeks and fans are loving them as well, in order to be compared with The Bloodline, they certainly need more time than barely just a month.

Currently, the team of "Better than You Bay Bay" is buckling up for their upcoming match against FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Collision on July 29 after their Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament victory this past week.

It remains to be seen whether they manage to become the tag champs and, if so, how far will the angle go to be worthy enough to be compared to The Bloodline.

