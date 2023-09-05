Paul Heyman could finally screw Roman Reigns over if former WWE Champion returns after 9-year absence

Roman Reigns has been one of the most dominant names in the wrestling world for the last three years, and it's not difficult to see why. From main-eventing three WrestleManias in a row to forming one of the best factions of all time in The Bloodline, he has been on an upward trajectory unlike any other.

Many people have been with Roman Reigns during that time, and many have left his side. There has been one constant that has been with him through all this, and that is none other than Paul Heyman.

However, that could soon change if a former AEW name comes over to the WWE, and that is none other than another Paul Heyman guy, CM Punk. He was fired by Tony Khan after his alleged involvement in a backstage brawl with Jack Perry at AEW All In.

That could mean good news for WWE, as the company can pick up Punk nine years after he left. The Creative team could take a different direction than the last three years, involving Paul Heyman turning on Reigns.

How can Paul Heyman betray Roman Reigns?

Since Roman Reigns embraced his villainous side, fans have been cheering for him despite being the bad guy. Getting in CM Punk as a heel could be the perfect opportunity for him to turn babyface and be a hit with the fans.

Given what has happened with The Bloodline, he could soon snap on Paul Heyman, too, and that could lead to the Wise Man finally turning on Reigns.

If CM Punk does come back to the WWE, Heyman can dump Roman and side with the former, given that he had the same relationship with Punk back in 2013.

With Punk as a heel, both men can embark on a run that would eventually see Roman Reigns turn babyface for the first time in a long time. The angle can culminate in the Second City Saint finally dethroning the Tribal Chief to become the Undisputed Universal Champion.

It remains to be seen where Punk goes next in his wrestling career.

