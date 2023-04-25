"Please please please come back to WWE" - Fans react after 16-time champion says he is open to signing with Tony Khan's AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has managed to sign some of the biggest former WWE Superstars in the industry. Fans are speculating whether the next major jump could be Rob Van Dam after the veteran seemed to leave the door open to a debut.

Van Dam's last WWE match was in August 2014 on Main Event, where he defeated Seth Rollins. However, the veteran hasn't been sitting idly since then, as his most recent match was in early March this year, where he beat both 2 Cold Scorpio and nZo (Enzo Amore) in a Three Way at WCPBTW The Reunion 2.

Rob Van Dam's recently briefly responded to a fan questioning his current status with WWE, and the veteran made it known that despite being signed to WWE, he could appear in AEW. In response, fans jumped into the comment section to either beg him to return to WWE or to jump into Tony Khan's promotion quickly.

Jason Cassidy @FollowJay @TherealRVD @TonyKhan this could make a lot of sense here if Rob was given a good storyline to work with. @TherealRVD @TonyKhan this could make a lot of sense here if Rob was given a good storyline to work with.

3dxchetan 🇮🇳 IWF @3dxchetan @TherealRVD Staying at home staring at TV would be a better option than going to AEW. Just saying. @TherealRVD Staying at home staring at TV would be a better option than going to AEW. Just saying.

El Diablo Guapo @AceOfHearts9999 @TherealRVD RVD goes where the money is. That said, would love to see him vs Omega @TherealRVD RVD goes where the money is. That said, would love to see him vs Omega

THØRNE @__TH0RN3__ @TherealRVD RVD is boutta save their “Whole Dam Show” @TherealRVD RVD is boutta save their “Whole Dam Show”😂

RVD recently took to Twitter to respond to a fan asking which pro wrestling company he'd like to respond to. According to the veteran, not only does he look good but he feels good, and if fans don't see his final match sometime this year, there's something wrong with the industry.

AEW color commentator Jim Ross believes that Rob Van Dam is one of the most underrated stars

Across his 33-year-long career in pro wrestling, Van Dam has stepped into the ring with some of the best in the industry across multiple promotions. The veteran has held numerous titles in a collective 16 championship runs in WWE.

During an episode of Grilling JR, the AEW veteran pointed out that RVD never had a bad match on television.

"One of the most underrated superstars of all time. The distraction of marijuana took some people's eye off the fact that this guy is one hell of a wrestler. I tried to think when we were preparing the show, is there a match that he s**t the bed somewhere along the way in a big match on TV? I couldn't recall one." [1:41:46 – 1:42:12]

It remains to be seen where Rob Van Dam ends up going across the next year, but if the star is contemplating retirement, a WWE return could be more likely than an AEW debut.

