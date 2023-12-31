Ranking AEW signings made in 2023

AEW has been on a signing spree, and they have added many names to the roster since they first started in 2019. Of course, like any other roster additions, there have been hits and misses.

Tony Khan's ambitions for some signees haven't worked that well. Here's our ranking of all the signings that Tony Khan has achieved in 2023.

#8. Ric Flair is still a confusing sign-up for Khan

Tony Khan brought Ric Flair as a special present for Sting after the latter announced that he would retire in February 2024. The Nature Boy signed with All Elite Wrestling in October 2023 and has accompanied The Icon during his matches.

While the business intricacies make it all understandable, Naitch's presence in a wrestling ring confuses the normal wrestling fan.

Currently, there is no word on whether Nature Boy will compete in AEW, so it's all looking very cosmetic at the moment. With Sting retiring in 2024, will his special gift do the same? Time will tell.

#7. Kota Ibushi's legendary run hasn't paled when compared to his AEW outing as yet

Kota Ibushi made multiple appearances in AEW before officially signing with the company in November 2023.

Ibushi's All Elite run has so far not been good. The former NJPW star last competed on the November 15, 2023, edition of Dynamite, where he teamed up with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Paul Wight to defeat the team of Brian Cage, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Since then, the Japanese star has been absent from weekly television, and it looks like the company currently has no plans for Ibushi.

Ibushi has only had a handful of matches in All Elite Wrestling, including his debut in July 2023 at Dynamite: Blood & Guts. Creative should look into bringing the man out on his own soon.

#6. Nick Wayne is a dash of hope for a young AEW

AEW has also signed some young talents this year, including Nick Wayne. The young star is currently working alongside wrestling veteran and TNT Champion Christain Cage.

Wayne officially made his All Elite debut on the July 12, 2023, episode of Dynamite, where he failed to defeat Swerve Strickland. He later teamed up with his longtime friend Darby Allin to take on Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.

At WrestleDream pay-per-view, Wayne betrayed Allin to join Cage and Luchasaurus. Adding Nick Wayne made sense for Khan so the company could build the next generation of stars. The current storyline that Wayne is involved in with Christian Cage can turn into a money-spinner anytime.

#5. Roderick Strong's signing has made sense for Tony Khan

If Tony Khan has one thing going for him, it's taking ex-WWE wrestlers and making stars out of them. Cue, the names like Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, and so on.

Roderick Strong has come up trumps for Khan, his high-flying move-set is a firm favorite with the audience. Strong official became All Elite after he appeared on the April 26, 2023 edition of Dynamite, saving Adam Cole from an attack from Jericho Appreciation Society.

Since then, the former NXT North American Champion has been involved in an entertaining feud against his friend Adam Cole and MJF.

All this is the perfect recipe for some very interesting feuds and storylines - Khan and Creative should get around to creating them.

#4. Jay White and his move-set are creating internet chatter

After a successful run in NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling, Jay White officially signed with AEW in April 2023. The former Bullet Club leader previously made appearances in All Elite Wrestling in 2022.

White is known for his move-sets in the ring and stellar mic skills - all that should work for Khan in the long run. Recently, The Switchblade challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship and was unsuccessful in capturing the world title from The Salt of the Earth.

White was rumored to join WWE earlier this year before signing with All Elite Wrestling following WrestleMania 39.

#3. Mark Briscoe is the perfect amount of nostalgia and edge to the product

Mark Briscoe and his brother are wrestling legends and one of those rare ones who have never been with WWE.

It has made perfect sense for Khan to sign Mark - his performance in the Continental Classic matches has been astounding, to say the least.

Mark's presence also works because of an effortless old-world, working man charm that he has built in him. It's just a matter of time that creative has something astounding for him.

#2. Will Ospreay is destined for greatness in AEW

Will Ospreay is one of the popular talents in the wrestling industry. The Aerial Assassin has competed all around the world, inducing NJPW, ROH, IMPACT Wrestling, and multiple British wrestling promotions.

He competed in the All Elite Wrestling ring multiple times over the past few years, and recently, Tony Khan announced that Ospreay has signed a multi-year deal with AEW and will start in 2024.

The wrestling world is excited to see Ospreay on AEW TV and feud with top talents. Fans are also anticipated to see his trilogy fight with Kenny Omega.

If done right, Ospreay could turn the tide for the company.

#1. Adam Copeland still has something to give to the business

Adam Copeland shocked the wrestling world when he signed with Jacksonville-based company in October 2023.

Copeland came across as the puzzle piece that Tony Khan wanted for the game. His experience, in-ring moveset, and mic skills can be a permutation and combination with anyone on the roster.

And, of course, the bonus to all this was the fact that Copeland's friend, Christian Cage, was already on the roster.

The Rated-R Superstar is currently feuding with Cage over the TNT Championship. The former WWE Superstars are set to face each other at Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023.

Which AEW debut in 2023 shocked you the most? Tell us in the comments section below.