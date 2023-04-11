"Release him Tony Khan", "Let him dethrone Roman Reigns!!!" - Twitter erupts after popular AEW star teases joining WWE

AEW President Tony Khan has had to deal with a roster in shambles over the past few months, and now one of his latest signings, Bandido has teased that he'll make his way into WWE someday and fans are not having any of it.

The AEW fanbase was very familiar with Bandido before he made his debut in the promotion back in September 2022. Shortly before Khan's acquisition of ROH, the star had become a major name on the roster and fans were naturally looking forward to seeing him in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent interview, Bandio surprisingly claimed that he'd like to go to WWE. Additionally, the star revealed that at some stage he was invited to the Performance Center and enjoyed his time there while making some new friends.

Naturally, some fans were very upset with the star's statement, and some even urged Tony Khan not to push him in AEW.

Viper2 @VRVyper2 @WrestlePurists No reason to waste TV time on him if I'm TK. @WrestlePurists No reason to waste TV time on him if I'm TK.

Marco @JoesphBarcello1 @WrestlePurists he literally signed the contract. now he’s complaining like andrade @WrestlePurists he literally signed the contract. now he’s complaining like andrade

Additionally, some fans hilariously claimed that Bandido could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns once he makes his way to the promotion, with others even claiming that the star is waiting for Vince McMahon to die before jumping ship.

Leo @Shadeon_ @WrestlePurists Bandido waiting for Vince to die before going lmao @WrestlePurists Bandido waiting for Vince to die before going lmao

Gavin @gavinwainio @WrestlePurists Bandido vs dragon lee in nxt would be insane @WrestlePurists Bandido vs dragon lee in nxt would be insane

Junkie 💎 @wwe_wwf_Junkie @WrestlePurists Of course he does. Whose dream is it to go to AEW? @WrestlePurists Of course he does. Whose dream is it to go to AEW?

HuxchoMon @Brokeboymon1 @WrestlePurists Bandido would fit well with LWO or a heel that could rival Rey @WrestlePurists Bandido would fit well with LWO or a heel that could rival Rey

Drago @Notorious401 @WrestlePurists Bro saw how Dragon Lee was presented and is actually being used on TV in #WWENXT so he's already looking forward to the same opportunity. @WrestlePurists Bro saw how Dragon Lee was presented and is actually being used on TV in #WWENXT so he's already looking forward to the same opportunity.

While it's currently unclear how much time Bandido has left on his contract, it's safe to speculate that he'll still be there for a few years as he hasn't been signed to the promotion for longer than a year.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Bandido recently had some visa issues which hindered his on-screen return

Bandido's last AEW match was earlier this year in January, where he took on The American Dragon Bryan Danielson. Before this, the star had only competed in three television matches and has yet to win on Dynamite.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Bryan Danielson escaping the clutches of Bandido in a NEXT LEVEL WAY. I think about this spot ALOT - AEW Dynamite (01.18.2023) Bryan Danielson escaping the clutches of Bandido in a NEXT LEVEL WAY. I think about this spot ALOT - AEW Dynamite (01.18.2023) https://t.co/rnpjsSQtSw

During a media call shortly before ROH Supercard of Honor, Tony Khan praised Bandido's work and revealed that he had only just sorted out the star's visa problems.

"I really like working with him and he’s one of a number of international wrestlers who I really like who have had to renew their visa. I was very excited to get Bandido’s stuff all settled and he’s been a great example of somebody that has a chance to excel in both promotions and internationally.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

It remains to be seen when he'll make his return to the promotion, but could his comments about someday going to WWE affect his future run and booking? Only time will tell.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes