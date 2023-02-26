Roman Reigns' Bloodline could be under serious threat if this 2-time WWE Champion returns

The WWE Undisputed World Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have established themselves as one of the most powerful factions of all time in the promotion's recent history. However, a former World Champion's return could possibly halt their momentum should he return.

The Tribal Chief's fame and power is a direct result of his skill both in and out of the ring. He has consistently proved himself to be a formidable force on the mic. Who else can challenge his 'reign'? CM Punk might be the answer.

While Punk is currently signed to Tony Khan's roster, the AEW star arguably showcased his true talent to the world during his time in Vince McMahon's company. His popularity is evident from the simple fact that he is still a hot topic despite being away from the pro-wrestling scene for more than four months.

Although Punk left the Stamford-based Promotion on less-than-good terms, the new Triple H management could ostensibly persuade him to return in the future. If he does rejoin his old stomping grounds, he could easily be presented as the one to finally take down the Tribal Chief.

Road Dogg believes CM Punk could return to WWE

Despite Punk's extended absence and previous bad blood with the Stamford-based Promotion, Road Dogg believes his return is quite possible.

During an edition of the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, the wrestling veteran explained that WWE rarely passes up a profitable business opportunity.

"Never say never with these guys," said Road Dogg. "They will give you a second chance. [WWE] will give you an opportunity if it's business savvy, and bringing him back might be. The reason it might be is because he's a needle mover." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Punk.

