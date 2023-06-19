50-year-old veteran was reportedly in attendance for AEW Collision

AEW Collision recently celebrated its first-ever episode this past Saturday, which featured CM Punk's return. However, despite reports alleging that Ace Steel was not allowed backstage, the veteran still attended the show.

Steel was notably the only name involved in the infamous "Brawl Out Incident" that was fired by the promotion in the end. However, reports have alleged that he's now been re-signed, but is still not allowed backstage due to concerns that his presence might affect morale.

According to a recent PWInsider report, Steel attended and watched the show from the Chicago Blackhawks family box.

"Ace Steel was in attendance at the taping, watching the show from the Chicago Blackhawks family box. He was not backstage before the show that I was aware of. He is remotely producing and assisting on the creative side but still traveled to the show this week on his own accord."

Wrestling Observer also once reported that Ace Steel will be involved in AEW Collision's creative process alongside CM Punk, which this PWInsider report has now additionally confirmed.

Jim Cornette believes AEW never did a proper internal investigation after the "Brawl Out Incident"

Fans who were firmly on The Elite's side of the backstage brawl were elated to find out that Steel had been let go after the internal investigation. Fans on CM Punk's side, however, believed that this move was unfair.

According to Cornette, during an interview with Inside the Ropes, there was no real independent investigation, and criticized the legal team that handled the matter.

“So what the f*ck, this whole thing has been a clusterf*ck. There was no independent investigation. That was all bullsh*t from the start," Cornette said. [07:23 onward]

Now that Ace Steel is officially back in AEW, it seems that everything worked out in the end. However, only time will tell if the veteran will be backstage working alongside the roster again.

