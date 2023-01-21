AEW Dynamite and WWE RAW could belong "under the same umbrella" in the next year - Reports

According to a recent report, both AEW Dynamite and WWE RAW could air on networks belonging to the same company.

As it stands, the Monday night flagship of WWE, RAW, airs on the USA Network. The USA Network belongs to NBCUniversal, which in turn belongs to Comcast. AEW Dynamite, meanwhile, airs on TBS on Wednesday nights, while Rampage airs on TNT on Friday nights. TBS and TNT both belong to Warner Bros. Discovery.

WBD, which also owns major IPs like Batman, Superman, and 'Looney Tunes,' has been making a series of cuts since Warner Bros. and Discovery first merged.

Dave Meltzer wrote of the cuts during this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter and the impact they may have on AEW going forward. He also reported that Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast, is looking at purchasing WBD next year. That kind of move would put TBS' Dynamite and USA's RAW under the same umbrella.

"In addition, there is the belief that Brian Roberts the CEO of Comcast, is looking at purchasing WBD next year, which would mean USA, TNT, TBS and CNN would in theory be under the same umbrella," Meltzer wrote.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



(Source: Many industry observers predict that Comcast will look to combine NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery in a few years from now.(Source: hollywoodreporter.com/business/busin… Many industry observers predict that Comcast will look to combine NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery in a few years from now.(Source: hollywoodreporter.com/business/busin…) https://t.co/es8YpC1InU

Since its launch in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has emerged as an alternative to WWE. It would be an interesting predicament to see the two companies' shows would co-exist with the same broadcast partner.

Warner Bros. Discovery were reportedly instrumental in keeping The Briscoes off of AEW programming

The wrestling world was rocked this week after the heartbreaking news broke that Jay Briscoe had passed away. Tributes poured in for the Ring of Honor veteran, and he was even honored during NXT.

However, aside from mentions during commentary and personal homages from wrestlers during the show, Dynamite was reportedly forbidden by WBD from airing any segment for the late star.

The Briscoes were banned from the company's programming for Jay's previous social media posts. Despite the ban, Tony Khan endeavored to sign the 13-time ROH Tag Team Champions to a multi-year deal.

After not being allowed to host their tribute show during Dynamite, the show was put together off-air to be shown on ROH's Honor Club streaming platform. A release date has not been announced, but it is known that stars like Adam Cole showed up for the event.

What do you think could happen if RAW and Dynamite belong to the same network? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes