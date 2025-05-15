AEW's past issues with released WWE star's wife WON'T stop his potential signing - Reports

The latest report provided an update on whether a recently released WWE star could sign with AEW despite his wife's past with the company. The report also revealed whether the star is open to signing.

Released WWE star Cedric Alexander has been rumored to be heading to AEW. Cedric was unfortunately released from the Stamford-based promotion in February this year. While fans are pitching the idea of Cedric potentially going All Elite and reuniting with MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin, many are concerned whether his wife's past issues with the company will halt that.

Cedric's wife, Big Swole, was signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion a few years back and accused the company of not supporting diversity after getting released. However, Tony revealed the reason for her release was that he didn't like Swole's wrestling. Meanwhile, the report from Fightful Select revealed whether Swole's past issues will affect Cedric Alexander's potential signing.

The report stated that Cedric Alexander is open to joining All Elite Wrestling. It was also reported that Big Swole's departure from the company a few years back was not a hurdle for Cedric to join the company, despite many people thinking it was. The report concluded, saying it would take more to burn Cedric's bridge with AEW than his wife's past issues.

Former WWE star on his release

Former WWE star Cedric Alexander was released from the company earlier this year after over eight years with the company. Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge with Kevin Kellam, Cedric admitted how he saw the writing on the wall about his release.

"You know, I think I figured out a long time that WWE was never going to be my home forever. I think I just kinda saw the writing on the wall after a while, you know what I mean? Once you've had a feel like, you feel like your stock is dropping, you get booked on less shows, you're less in the loop about what's gonna happen with storyline and it's just kinda like, 'Yeah, I'm not gonna cry about it,' you know?"

Moreover, fans are expecting to see Cedric Alexander on AEW television sooner rather than later, and only time will tell if he will actually be there.

