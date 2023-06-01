AEW star reportedly returning after year-long absence

An extremely talented AEW star seems to be on their way back to the promotion after spending a year on the sidelines due to a serious injury.

"Legit" Leyla Hirsch last competed for Tony Khan's company in a match against Christina Marie on AEW: Dark Elevation in April 2022. Unfortunately, she tore her ACL during the bout and has been absent from the promotion ever since.

The injury came at a terrible time for Hirsch, who seemed to be on a bit of a hot streak. She boasted a 9-2 record in singles competition for the year prior to her injury, with her greatest victory coming at Revolution 2022, where she defeated Kris Statlander.

According to Fightful Select, Hirsch's road to recovery seems to be on track, and she has been preparing for an imminent return to the ring. No specific details were given regarding when exactly she will rejoin the locker room.

With AEW gearing up for the launch of Collision on June 17th, now might be the perfect time for Hirsch to make her way back to the promotion and make herself a staple of the women's division that will presumably be getting more opportunities going forward.

Kris Statlander returned at AEW Double or Nothing

One of Leyla Hirsch's greatest foes from her time in AEW thus far recently returned to the ring. Following the TBS Championship match between Jade Cargill and Taya Valkyrie, Kris Statlander shocked the audience by returning to the promotion for the first time since August last year.

She answered the open challenge issued by Cargill and Mark Sterling, and proceeded to win the TBS Championship. This makes her the second-ever holder of the title, ending Cargill's impressive 60-0 streak in the process.

Like Hirsch, Statlander tore her ACL. The injury occurred in a match against Sierra on Dark in August 2022. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien seems to be in good health now, and judging by the Double or Nothing crowd's reaction to her return could be on the verge of a spectacular run in the promotion.

