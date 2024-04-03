AEW star undergoes surgery - Reports 

A recent report has just come in regarding a major AEW star. It was revealed that he had successfully undergone surgery and is now in the process of recovery for a possible return. This would be Ortiz.

A few days ago, during one of Isiah Kassidy's latest YouTube vlogs, the former Inner Circle member revealed he was injured. However, he did not note when he sustained the injury. All he mentioned was that he was suffering from a torn pec and that he was going to get surgery soon and work on his recovery.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider revealed that Ortiz underwent successful surgery on his torn pec today. He would now be on his road to recovery, which he revealed on his appearance on Kassidy's vlog, and that this could be around four months.

His last match in AEW was back in January when he teamed up with Eddie Kingston to face Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli.

An update on Ortiz's former AEW tag team partner Santana

Last month, it was revealed that Santana was leaving the promotion despite having been there since its debut year in 2019.

Fightful Select recently reported that TNA was interested in bringing him in now that he has hit free agency. This won't be his first time being with the promotion if this is made official, as he and Ortiz were signed with them before heading to the Tony Khan-led company.

Before his release, he was feuding with Ortiz, which reflected their real-life heat. They finally had their one-on-one match in October, the last time Santana was seen in the ring for AEW.

It remains to be seen when the official confirmation will come, as there has yet to be any news from Santana's side.

