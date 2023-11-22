AEW isn't testing for substance abuse, says industry expert

AEW has demonstrated its commitment to health and wellness for its active talent and backstage staff. The company has accommodated its stars as they recover from injuries, undergo drug and alcohol rehab, and take extended maternal/paternal leave. However, it seems that All Elite Wrestling is not testing its talent for substance abuse, according to Dave Meltzer.

Despite its indie spirit and status as a mainstream alternative, AEW had an extensive blueprint to work with when it was founded in 2019. As the industry leader, WWE had established many standards that could easily be adopted by the young promotion, including its famous wellness policy.

In theory, a wellness policy should involve regular testing for steroid and substance abuse to protect the company and its talent. According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, AEW has such a policy but does not conduct drug testing at the moment:

Tony Khan has acted quickly to curtail issues with substance abuse in the past, notably suspending Jeff Hardy for over seven months after he was arrested for DUI. Whether the company will take a more active hand in preventing such issues remains to be seen.

Jim Cornette slams Hangman Page's controversial blood-drinking spot at AEW Full Gear

On the topic of health and wellness, many fans were concerned by a spot in the brutal Texas Deathmatch between 'Hangman' Adam Page and Swerve Strickland at Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view.

After busting Swerve open, Hangman slid onto the mat and opened his mouth to catch his opponent's dripping blood. The visual of Page drinking Swerve's blood and spitting it into the air afterward awed the fans in the KIA Forum, but industry veteran Jim Cornette was sickened by the spectacle.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary manager slammed Hangman, calling him demented and distasteful:

"I think they’ve lost the female audience that they might not have had to begin with on that one. And again, they might have lost the network that they potentially might or might not have had off of that one. You f*cking idiot, he’s no better than [Jon Moxley] or [Nick Gage]. He got more hair, [Hangman] Page. Otherwise, he is as stupid, and demented and f*cking distasteful."

Despite Cornette's disapproval and the backlash from a minor section of fans, the Texas Deathmatch garnered high acclaim, with many calling it one of the greatest deathmatches in wrestling history.

